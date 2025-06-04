Scotland captain Rachel Corsie has officially brought an end to her glittering career.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie says represent her country has been her ‘greatest honour’ as she hailed the ‘rapid evolution’ of the women’s game in an emotional statement to supporters after officially bringing down the curtain on her glittering career.

The 35-year-old defender has won an astonishing 155 caps since making her debut against France in 2009, leading Scotland Women to their first two major tournament appearances, Euro 2017 and World Cup 2019, as part of a storied career that has spanned almost two decades.

The veteran defender endured a frustrating last season with WSL outfit Aston Villa, making just two appearances due to injury, and confirmed her retirement from the game just days before making her final appearance for Scotland in last Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Austria at Hampden Park.

Corsie was then named on the bench last night as new head coach Melissa Andreatta secured an impressed 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in their final Nations League of the year in her final professional game.

Erin Cuthbert, Rachel Corsie and Martha Thomas during a Scotland Women's National Team training session at the Oriam on Monday. | SNS Group

“Dear Scotland, the time has come,” wrote Corsie, in a heartfelt statement made via the Scotland National Team social media channels. “For now, it fills me with enormous pride to pass on the shirt for the legacy to continue. One of my stand out memories is joyfully playing on the grass at Pittodrie stadium, nearly 30-years ago, unaware of the significance it would hold in my heart, and the beginning of my first love.

“Since then, football has fulfilled many roles in my life. It has ben the escape of worry, and a reliable best friend, the offset of stress, the beginning of unsinkable dreams, in the introduction to some of my dearest friendships, and a place that has always felt like a sanctuary to my identity.

Beginning her career as a teenager with hometown club Aberdeen, the legendary women’s captain represented Glasgow City, Seattle Reign, Kansas City Current, Birmingham City, Notts County, Canberra United and Utah Royals, before joining Aston Villa in January 2022, where she made 57 appearances for the Midlands side.

“Many days training on concrete car parks. Temporary goals made with left behind traffic cones. The rapid evolution of where the game is now excites me, and fuels my passion for seeing what bondless future exists for those now embarking on their own beginnings. It has been my greatest privilege to play for you for so many years, the memories precious. The sport we love, the country we love even more. Our pride’s strength, our Scottishness, a shared bond that others speak of, but only we know.