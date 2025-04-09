The Scotland Women’s national team need some TLC - and I think Melissa Andreatta can provide that, and more.

So 110 days on from Pedro Martinez Losa being ushered out of the door after a second successive failure to lead Scotland to a major tournament, the women’s national team finally know who will be steering the ship and leading them into the future.

Fresh off the back of last week’s announcement that the 2035 Women’s World Cup is almost certain to be played in Scotland as part of a UK-wide bid to host the tournament, Australian coach Melissa Andreatta has been named as the new head coach of the Scotland Women’s national team. A double dose of positivity? I need to sit down.

It may seem odd to say less than 24 hours after a woeful 6-1 defeat to Germany but, at risk of sounding like a little Gianni Infantino’s now infamous speech, I feel hopeful about the national team. I feel excited. I have done for some time, it has just been beaten out of me. But Scotland now has a real chance, if they grasp the opportunity with both hands.

Proven by the dismal back-to-back Nations League defeats to Germany this week, the team needs some real work. It needs nurturing, and a real plan of action. How do we qualify for the next major tournament? What goals are we setting? Where are we failing, and where are we achieving? An attention to detail is required, both on and off the pitch. The women’s game should hold more importance in Scotland - so why isn’t it currently?

I have often worried that the SFA don’t take the women’s game as seriously as many of us who care about the game would like. You see, as I wrote back in December, their neglectful decision to persist with Martinez Losa cost them more than just a place at next year’s European Championship in Switzerland. It came at a much heavier cost.

It engrained an apathy throughout the team’s fanbase, who had become accustomed to mind-numbing tactics, an acceptance of embarrassing defeats, and a lack of real hope that Scotland were on the right path. Those who may have started to show an interest in the growth of the women’s game quickly switched off, and attendances suffered.

While the Lionesses, Wales and Republic of Ireland sold out home games consistently, Scotland have only been able to attract an average of around 5000 fans to Hampden Park. Live TV coverage of national team games feature just 10 minutes of pre-match build up. Can you imagine that anywhere else in Europe?

That said, you can sell the games as convincingly as Steven Bartlett promotes the health drink ‘Huel’, but if the flavour isn’t to your taste, the customer isn’t buying. Under Martinez Losa, things often tasted like gruel.

Over 17,000 fans attended the team’s World Cup send off game against Jamaica in 2019 though, so the fanbase clearly exists, they have just clearly chosen not to come back - and who could blame them? For over three years, they were forced to listen to the Spaniard deflect his poor management of the team on a 'media agenda', and blame cold weather in Finland as a key reason for his failure to lead the team to another major tournament last year.

The SFA clung onto him when the team deserved better, and like a tea bag left in the cup for too long, there will be some stains that take longer to disappear.

The first step on the road to recovery? Appoint someone with a plan. A coach will who will provide genuine hope - and non of it false. Okay, so she hasn’t got a huge amount of experience in a top job, her stint at Brisbane Roar aside. However, Andreatta’s appointment seems to have had genuine forethought. A coach with experience of knowing what it takes to get to a major tournament as Australia assistant manager, but also what is required to progress to the latter stages of it.

She’s worked with elite talents such as Sam Kerr, and will provide a genuine insight into how those players can drive a team of young, hungry footballers forward. Can she use that experience to fuse world class talents such Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert with an ever extending list of good, young, Scottish talent? Kirsty Maclean, Lauren Davidson, Emma Watson, Jenna Clark and Amy Muir are all examples of promise. Scotland are simply not - and never have been - as bad as results suggest. They just need some TLC - and some direction.