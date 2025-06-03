Full details ahead of the Women’s Nations League clash between Netherlands and Scotland.

Scotland Women will look to pick up the first points of their Nations League campaign when they head to Tilburg to face Netherlands Women in the final game of their campaign tonight.

New head coach Melissa Andreatta suffered a 1-0 defeat in her first game last Friday, with Austria’s Julia Hickelsberger bagging the only goal of the game in the 62nd minute. While Scotland are unable to avoid relegation to League B of the competition, Andreatta will be desperate to avoid a clean sweep of defeats for the nation, as she looks to kick start her campaign against the Dutch.

The team haven’t had the best of preparations for the game, arriving in the Netherlands just eight hours prior to kick off, with BBC Sport reporting that the squad arrived late after a technical issue prevented their charter flight leaving Edinburgh on Monday evening.

The match will mark the final game for legendary Scotland defender and long-serving captain Rachel Corsie, with the 34-year-old set to be awarded her 155th - and final - cap before her retirement from international football. Her Aston Villa teammate Kirsty Hanson is also pushing for a start, alongside Rangers duo Kirsty Howat and Mia McAulay. As for host Netherlands, superstar striker Vivianne Miedema will play no part in the game due to fitness issues.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game:

New Scotland head coach Melissa Andreatta took charge of her first game against Austria last week. | SNS Group

Netherlands v Scotland match details

The Women’s Nations League game between Netherlands and Scotland takes place on Tuesday, June 3 at the Koning Willem II Stadion, Tilburg. Kick-off is at 7.30pm UK time.

Netherlands v Scotland TV channel

The final game of the SWPL season has been chosen for live broadcast coverage by the BBC, who have made the game available to watch via BBC Scotland (Sky channel 115). Coverage begins at 7.15pm.

Netherlands v Scotland live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will stream the game via the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sports Website.