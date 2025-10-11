Just over six years on from his appointment as manager of the Scotland national team, head coach Steve Clarke will officially become the nation’s longest-serving manager against Belarus this weekend.

Aiming to become the first manager to take Scotland to three major tournaments, Clarke will take charge of his 72nd game when Belarus comes to Glasgow on Sunday, overtaking Craig Brown, who was previously Scotland's longest-serving boss.

His first game in charge, best remembered for a last minute winner from Oli Burke, came on Saturday 8 June 2019, as Scotland downed Cyprus 2-1 at Hampden Park in a European Championship qualifier, which they won 2-1 thanks to strikes from Andy Robertson and the aforementioned Burke.

But where are the starting XI from Clarke’s first Scotland game now? Here’s what happened to every player who featured in the 62-year-old’s first game in charge of the national team:

1 . GK: David Marshall His penalty save in the Euro 2020 playoff shootout victory against Serbia took Scotland to their first major tournament in 23 years. The ex-Hibs and Celtic goalkeeper played 47 times for Scotland over an international career that spanned nearly two decades. Retired in the summer of 2024, and now works as a Technical Performance Director at Easter Road. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . RB: Stephen O'Donnell Then on the books of Kilmarnock, the experienced right-back became a regular under Clarke in the early days of his reign and formed part of Scotland's Euro 2020 squad. Has 26 caps for Scotland, but has played internationally since a 2-2 draw with Austria back in March 2022. Currently plays for Motherwell. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: Scott McKenna Still a member of the Scotland squad, the ex-Aberdeen centre-back has 44 caps for his country. Recently became the first Scottish player to play in the Croatian top flight after signing for Dinamo Zagreb in the summer. Has also represented Las Palmas, Copenhagen, and Nottingham Forest in the last few seasons. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales