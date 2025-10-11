Scotland have to seize this World Cup moment - this is now the 'easy' route

At the halfway stage of qualification campaign, national team’s hopes in is own hands

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two home wins and a draw in Piraeus – where Scotland won on their last visit, as recently as March. The sentence might not run off the tongue but it’s still easier to say than do, granted.

Nevertheless, it’s what the Scots, on a high and with three points surely pending against Belarus this weekend, must aim for. This would guarantee top place in Group C and automatic qualification for the World Cup thereby bypassing the need for a play-off and the imponderables this would entail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, oblivion is always possible too. This is Scotland, after all. Indeed, is it really 20 years ago – almost to the day – when Belarus, these old foes, came to Hampden and extinguished Scotland’s admittedly already faint World Cup hopes for Germany ’06? Yes, it is. Walter Smith’s team fell flat against the Belarusians, losing 1-0. It could have been six.

The Scotland team line up ahead of their match against Greece. | SNS Group

Craig Gordon will remember, as he was playing in goal. This was a better Belarus than now and a far less accomplished Scotland team. Arsenal’s Alexander Hleb pulled the strings and Sampdoria striker Vitaly Kutuzov’s got the winner after only six minutes. It introduced some reality following a mini post-Berti Vogts revival under Smith, who had secured a draw with Italy and win in Oslo against Norway.

So yes, beware Belarus. But also, bid to batter Belarus. Denmark have done. Greece as well. Scotland might need to in order to finish top of Group C. But so far, so very good. Supporters plotting their way through the group might have looked at the away assignment in Denmark and targeted a point without feeling completely confident that it would be secured.

Wins against Belarus away and Greece at home were more realistic but even then, few felt supremely optimistic prior to Thursday’s clash with the talented Greeks. And to think three strong results have been achieved without Scotland’s talisman, midfielder Scott McTominay. Or at least that is what the hyper critical were saying after Thursday’s stirring comeback win over Greece. The Napoli midfielder, recently voted 18th best player in the world, has still to hit any kind of form in this campaign. Imagine what might happen if he starts firing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland bid to avoid tabloid headlines

As was always suspected would be the case, the trip to Greece next month will likely be pivotal. A-cropper-lis Now, and all that. Hopefully Scotland can avoid such tabloid headlines.

Win on Sunday against a disheartened Belarus and avoid defeat in Piraeus and the scene is set for a potentially titanic encounter against Denmark, providing they win their next games against Greece and Belarus, both in Copenhagen.

No one should have too many complains if Scotland have to beat Denmark to reach North America and Mexico next summer. Getting to a World Cup is hard. It ought to be. Winning games is a prerequisite. Ideally, you win your home matches. A requirement to beat Denmark at a rocking Hampden in the final match, while demanding, is something most people would have taken before a ball was kicked. No one wants more jeopardy in the form of a two-match play-off, which involves a semi-final and a final, at venues – i.e. home or away – to be determined.

A Scotland fan holds aloft a replica of the World Cup. | SNS Group

Of course, the Greeks could do Scotland a favour and get something from their trip to Copenhagen this weekend. It would leave things slightly more up in the air in that in that it brings Greece firmly back into the equation. This could ultimately enhance Scotland’s hopes of finishing top so must be welcomed, although it would also help matters if Steve Clarke’s side racked up the goals against Belarus. The 'Sunday best' scenario is Denmark and Greece drawing and hat-tricks for both Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes in an 8-0 win over Belarus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland have not been as well set at this stage of a World Cup qualification group since they qualified in 1998, and even then, with three games to go of a six-team group, Scotland could just as easily have finished outwith the top two places as in them. It’s currently still in Scotland’s own hands to win the group.

Last time around, for Qatar 2022, it felt like Clarke’s side were always chasing Denmark, who aren’t quite as irrepressible this time around. Of course, it's still possible that they could go through the whole group dropping just two points, although that remains possible for Scotland as well.

Scotland v Belarus is a historic moment

Sunday's clash with Belarus is another huge game and is historically significant. No previous Scotland manager has overseen as many as 72 matches. While Clarke is now sailing in uncharted territory, we’ve been here before as well.

With three matches left on the road to France ’98, Scotland faced a tough challenge against ... Belarus. It was a summer assignment in Minsk at the end of a long hard season. The Scots secured a vital three points thanks to Gary McAllister’s penalty, his first for Scotland since missing against England at Euro 96 the previous summer. It was the result that paved the way to qualification as runners-up to Austria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Brown predicted Belarus, ranked 90 in the world at the time, would become one of the most feared sides in Europe “within the next five years - maybe sooner”. He based this on the number of exciting young players at their disposal. It wasn’t often Brown was wrong about anything regarding football and he was nearly right here. They did get better, thanks to the likes of Hleb. When Belarus beat Scotland at Hampden in 2005 they were actually the higher ranked side. At 71, they were three places above the Scots.

But they never rose higher than 36 and are currently ranked 100 in the world. They haven’t been helped by Fifa and Uefa ruling that they must play every game away from home, due to the country’s tacit support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.