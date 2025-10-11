This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Full details of Denmark vs Greece in World Cup qualifying group C - including how to watch in the UK.

Denmark’s clash with Greece in Copenhagen this week could be key to Scotland’s hopes of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup —giving fans plenty of reason to tune in this weekend.

The Group C showdown, which takes place almost immediately after Scotland’s game with Belarus on Sunday, could have big implications for Steve Clarke’s side should they win their own game at Hampden Park.

Tied at the top of the group table with Denmark on seven points, ahead of their weekend qualification games, both sides can secure themselves at least a spot in the World Cup qualification playoffs if they win their respective games this weekend, with a straight shootout then ensuing for top spot in the group in their final qualification games next month.

For Greece, the game is a must-win following their 3-1 defeat to Scotland on Thursday. Four points behind both Scotland and Denmark after three games, a defeat in the Danish capital could end their hopes of reaching the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year, with two games still to spare.

After their 6-0 win over Belarus on Thursday, Brian Riemer’s Danes head into the game with plenty of confidence, though, with a win confirming a playoff spot for themselves.

Want to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the action? Here’s where you can watch Denmark v Greece live on TV and streaming this Sunday.

Denmark celebrate their big win over Greece last month - they’ll be hoping to repeat the trick on Sunday in Copenhagen. | AFP via Getty Images

Denmark v Greece match details

The World Cup Group C qualification fixture takes place at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Kick-off is 7.45pm UK time.

Denmark v Greece TV channel

The match will not be shown live for on TV in the UK, with only streaming options available for the game

Denmark v Greece live stream

In the UK, the match is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video via their per-per-view service. The game is available to stream here, at a cost of just £2.49.

If you’re outside of the UK, the game will be streamed live in Denmark via TV2 Play Denmark and TV2 Denmark, whereas Greek viewers can watch the game live on Alpha TV.

What result do Scotland require?

For Scotland to cement their place in the World Cup qualifying playoffs, they’d firstly require a win over Belarus at Hampden Park on Sunday. Should they secure the three points, and Denmark defeat Greece in Copenhagen, then Steve Clarke’s side will be confirmed to at least finish in a playoff spot in Group C. However, if Greece avoid defeat to Denmark, a playoff is the playoffs would not be secured - regardless of Scotland’s result against Belarus.

Denmark v Greece referee and VAR

The referee for the game is Englishman Michael Oliver, who will assisted by Stuart Burt and James Mainwaring, with John Brooks as the game’s fourth official. On VAR duties is Australian official Jarred Gillett, with Stuart Attwell his assistant for the night.

Denmark v Greece odds

Denmark 8/13, Draw 13/5, Greece 4/1- via SkyBet.*