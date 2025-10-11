Full details of Scotland vs Belarus, including how to watch.

Scotland will be looking to make it three wins from their last three games when they host Belarus in the World Cup qualifiers at Hampden Park on Sunday evening.

The Group C clash comes hot on the heels of Scotland’s 3-1 comeback win over Greece in midweek, where goals from Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, and Lyndon Dykes helped the national team go joint top of the group with Denmark, after picking up seven points from their opening three qualification games.

A Scotland victory, coupled with a defeat to Greece against Denmark in the group’s other game, will see Steve Clarke’s side secure at least a playoff spot with two games still to spare. Just two months on from their last meeting, Scotland will be hoping for a similar outcome to the 2-0 win they secured back in September.

Their visitors, Belarus, enter the game on the back of a 6-0 home defeat to Denmark, with the group’s bottom team on the cusp of elimination after losing all three of their opening games.

Want to ensure you don’t miss a minute of the action? Here’s where you can watch Scotland v Belarus live on TV and streaming this Sunday.

Scotland are hoping for a third successive World Cup qualification win against Belarus. | PA

Scotland v Belarus match details

The World Cup Group C qualification fixture takes place at Hampden Park, Glasgow, on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Kick-off is 5pm.

Scotland v Belarus TV channel

The match will be shown live for free on both BBC Two, and the BBC Scotland channel for those with a valid TV license. Coverage begins at at 4.45pm. Former Scotland internationals Scott Brown and Neil McCann be on punditry duty, with Liam McLeod and James McFadden on commentary.

Scotland v Belarus live stream

The match be available to live stream for free on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. To access the BBC iPlayer, visit here.

Scotland v Belarus team news

Hibs’ Josh Mulligan and Rangers’ Connor Barron have both been handed late call-ups, with Aaron Hickey forced to pull out of the squad due to a knock he picked up late in the win over Greece. Elsewhere, Lewis Ferguson and Ryan Christie are both suspended after picking up bookings in midweek, while Lyndon Dykes and Billy Gilmour are both pushing to start the game after their impact from the bench during the win over Greece.

For the visitors, right-back Sergey Leshchenko is ruled out with a hamstring problem he picked up in the loss to Denmark, and striker Pavel Savitskiy is doubtful due to an ankle knock.

Scotland v Belarus referee and VAR

The referee for the game is Marian Barbu of Romania, who will assisted by Mircea Mihail Grigoriu and George Florin Neacsu, with Szabolcs Kovacs as the game’s fourth official. On VAR duties is Ovidiu Haţegan, with Adrian Costreie his assistant for the night.

