Where is the World Cup 2026? Date, hosts and which teams have qualified for the tournament so far
Scotland’s excitement is building steadily for next summer’s World Cup after Steve Clarke’s side pulled off a crucial 3-1 qualifying win over Greece on Thursday. Can they end their exile and finally make their first World Cup since 1998?
Now on seven points from three games in Group C, Scotland sit in second place, four points ahead of Greece and level on points with leaders Denmark, and will seal at least a place in the World Cup qualifying playoff with a victory over Belarus on Sunday, provided Greece loses to Denmark in Copenhagen on the same night.
With just eight months to go until the tournament gets under way, we examine the host stadiums, the teams that have qualified, the draw schedule, and the ticket application process.
Where is the World Cup 2026?
Next summer’s FIFA World Cup will be staged across three different countries, with the United States, Canada, and Mexico chased to host the tournament.
When is the World Cup 2026?
The FIFA World Cup is scheduled to begin on Thursday 11 June 2026 at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca. The competition will end with the final on July 19 2026, and takes place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States.
World Cup 2026 host stadiums
- Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) - Toronto, Canada
- BC Place - Vancouver, Canada
- Estadio Azteca - Mexico City, Mexico
- Estadio Guadalajara (Estadio Akron) - Guadalajara, Mexico
- Estadio Monterrey (Estadio BBVA) - Monterrey, Mexico
- Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) - Atlanta, Georgia, United States
- Boston Stadium (Gillette Stadium) - Massachusetts, Boston, United States
- Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) - Dallas, Texas, United States
- Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) - Houston, Texas, United States
- Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) Kansas City, Missouri, United States
- Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) - Los Angeles, California, United States
- Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) - Miami, Florida, United States
- New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) - New Jersey, United States
- Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field) - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (Levi's Stadium) - Santa Clara, California, United States
- Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field Seattle) -Washington, Seattle, United States
When is the draw for World Cup 2026?
The draw for the World Cup is scheduled for December 5, 2025. It will take place the United States capital of Washington, D.C.
Teams qualified for World Cup 2026
The list of nations that have confirmed their place at the World Cup 2026 is as follows:
- Canada (host)
- Mexico (host)
- United States (host)
- Algeria
- Argentina
- Australia
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- Iran
- Japan
- Jordan
- Morocco
- New Zealand
- Paraguay
- South Korea
- Tunisia
- Uruguay
- Uzbekistan
No European teams have qualified yet, as their process began in March 2025 and will continue through November 2025, followed by playoffs in March 2026.
World Cup 2026 ticket information
If you’re looking for information on how to apply for tickets for next summer’s World Cup, you can register your interest here.
