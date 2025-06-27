Full details ahead of England Under 21 Final clash vs Germany Under 21 at European Championship.

England Under 21s are on course to win back-to-back Under 21 European Championship this summer after as they prepare to face old foes Germany in the final of the competition this weekend.

Lee Carsley’s side entered the tournament with high hopes they could win the competition, only to struggle in the group stages, winning just one of their opening three games.

However, they have sparked into life in the knockout stages, comfortably beating pre-tournament favourites Spain 3-1 in the quarter-finals, before a Harvey Elliott brace helped them see off the Netherlands in the final four on Wednesday night.

That said, their opponents Germany will head into this weekend’s final full of confidence having already beaten the Young Lions 2-1 in the group stages of the tournament, winning all five games they have played so far, they have beaten Italy and France in the knockout stages respectively.

Looking to catch all the action live? Here’s everything you need to know about the Under-21 European Championship final clash between England and Germany:

England and Germany have already faced each other in the Under 21 European Championship - but this time the stakes are higher. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

England Under 21 v Germany Under 21 match details

The U21 European Championship final takes place on Saturday, June 28 at Tehelné Pole in Bratislava, Slovakia. Kick-off is at 8pm UK time.

England Under 21 v Germany Under 21 TV channel

The U21 European Championship quarter-final has been chosen for live broadcast coverage by Channel 4, with coverage of the game scheduled to begin at 7.30pm.

Coverage will come from Jules Breach, former Rangers striker Jermain Defoe and rumoured Rangers transfer target Conor Coady in the studio, with Steve Bower and Joe Hart on commentary.

England Under 21 v Germany Under 21 streaming details

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed live via the Channel 4 app (formerly known as All 4) and website. The link to stream the game is available here. The game can also be streamed live via YouTube and UEFA TV.

How many times have England won the European Under 21 Championship?

The Young Lions will be aiming to win the title for the fourth time in their history. As well as their win at the last European Championship in 2023, England won back in 1982 and 1984.

England Under 21 squad

Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Burnley), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City)

Defenders: Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion), CJ Egan-Riley (Marseille), Brooke Norton-Cuffy (Genoa)

Midfielders: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Alex Scott (Bournemouth), Tyler Morton (Liverpool) ,Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough),