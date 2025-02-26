Ex-England international calls on Rangers to consider 107-cap international as next Ibrox manager

Surprise name thrown in as potential candidate for next Rangers manager

Rangers have been urged to go bold and approach a surprise candidate in their search for the next Ibrox manager by former Chelsea and Liverpool midfielder Joe Cole.

While Rangers moved face to appoint former captain Barry Ferguson as the interim manager until the summer, the 43-year-old former England international has urged the club to consider a shock name, while speaking about the sacking of Rangers boss Philippe Clement on the latest episode of the Dressing Room Podcast.

Clement was dismissed as head coach of the Ibrox giants following a dismal 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren, but the club have opted to wait until the summer to appoint his permanent successor, with Ferguson heading a coaching team that includes former Gers favourites Allan McGregor, Neil McCann, Billy Dodds alongside current assistant manager Issame Charai.

Former Liverpool and England teammate Steven Gerrard has already been widely linked with a potential return to Glasgow after his sacking by Al-Ettifaq earlier in the year, while ex-Southampton manager Russell Martin has also been strongly touted as another potential candidate for the role. However, Cole believes the club should take a look at one of the English Premier League’s most decorated defenders in the search for their next boss.

TV pundit Joe Cole has thrown a surprise name into the ring for the Rangers managerial role. | Getty Images

“Where do they go, Rangers?,” Cole asked co-host Wayne Bridge. “I’m going to throw a name in there - Ashley Cole. I’m going to throw him in. I know he’s got a great job working with the England Under-21s. Rangers had such a great spell with Gerrard, another ex-England legend, and I can see Cole going into that job.”

The 107-cap former England left-back has worked as assistant coach of the England under-21s alongside head coach Lee Carsley since 2021, where he combines his duties with his role at Chelsea's academy, while he has also worked as first team coach at both Everton and Birmingham City over the last three years.

He most recently worked alongside Carsley during his spell as interim head coach of the England senior squad following the departure of Gareth Southgate, though he has yet to be handed a head coach role. Despite his lack of experience in a top job though, both Cole and co-host Bridge believe the former Chelsea left-back would be “perfect” for Rangers.

“I worked with him doing a bit of media in a foreign country,” Cole added. “We had an afternoon off, sitting on the loungers, ordered a couple of drinks. I was thinking ‘this is a good gig’, 90 degrees, watching the world go by - and he gets his laptop out and starts showing me throw ins! His dedication to football. It would be perfect for him.”