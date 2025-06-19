Full details ahead of the U21 European Championship quarter-final clash between England and Spain.

England Under-21s will look to get their U21 European Championship campaign back on track as they prepare to face Spain Under-21s in the quarter-final of the competition this weekend.

Lee Carsley’s side entered the tournament as reigning champions, but were less than impressive in the group stages of the tournament, winning just one of their three games as a dull 0-0 draw with Slovenia was followed up by 2-1 defeat to Germany under-21s on Wednesday night.

Despite their underwhelming displays, they were able to sneak into the knockout stages of the competition, edging out Czechia Under-21s by just one point to set up a clash with beaten 2023 runners-up Spain.

The two sides met in the final of the competition just two years ago, where the Young Lions emerged victorious thanks to Cole Palmer’s first-half, which secured a 1-0 win in Batumi, Georgia. However, it was goalkeeper James Trafford that was the hero that particular afternoon, after the Burnley stopper pulled off a miraculous double save from Abel Ruiz’s penalty eight minutes into stoppage time.

Spain will be on the lookout for revenge this time though, and are in excellent form heading into the game having picked up seven points from a possible nine in the group stages. It’s set up to be an intense clash between two huge nations.

Want to catch all the action live? Here’s everything you need to know about the Under-21 European Championship quarter-final clash between England Under-21s and Spain Under-21s:

Charlie Cresswell celebrates a goal for England's Under-21s. | Getty Images

England Under-21 v Spain Under-21 match details

The U21 European Championship quarter-final takes place on Saturday, June 21 at Štadión Antona Malatinského in Trnava, Slovakia. Kick-off is at 8pm UK time.

England Under-21 v Spain Under-21 TV channel

The U21 European Championship quarter-final has been chosen for live broadcast coverage by Channel 4, with coverage of the game scheduled to begin at 7.35pm.

England Under-21 v Spain Under-21 live stream

For those preferring to stream the game on your smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone, the game will be streamed live via the Channel 4 app (formerly known as All 4) and website. The link to stream the game is available here. The game can also be streamed live via YouTube and UEFA TV.

Global Coverage

International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match through various other broadcasters (via LiveSoccerTV)

Argentina: Disney+ Premium Argentina

Czechia: OnePlay, CT Sport

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Denmark

Estonia: Go3 Extra Sports Estonia, Setanta Sports 1

Finland: Ruutu+, V Sport Premium

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 1

Germany: ran.de, Joyn

Greece: ERT 3

Hungary: M4 Sports

India: FanCode

Latvia: Go3 Extra Sports Latvia, Setanta Sports 1

Lithuania: Go3 Extra Sports Lithuania, Setanta Sports 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Norway: VG+

Pakistan: FanCode

Poland: sport.tvp.pl, TVP Sport App

Portugal: Sport TV MultiscreenSport TV1

Slovakia: Šport

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Spain: RTVE Play

USA: ViX