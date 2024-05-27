It has felt like Euro 2024 has taken an eternity to arrive, but finally Europe’s premier football tournament is here on June 14 to offer fans a summer feast of football.

Taking place across ten stadiums in the football-mad country of Germany, Scotland will kick off the tournament against the Euro 2024 hosts in Munich and the match is certain to be one of the most watched during the competition.

Many fans will be excited to see how a host of the world’s best players perform under the microscope of a major tournament, with Jude Bellingham, the soon-to-be retired Toni Kroos and - the best of all - John McGinn lining up for their respective countries.

And while the knockout stages of the tournament are naturally the most thrilling, the group stages have thrown up a superb selection of clashes within the first 13 days of the tournament.

Here are 10 Euro 2024 group games you should definitely not miss next month.

1 . Germany vs Scotland - June 14 - 8pm The tournament opener is always one to watch. However, when it involves your own nation, it ups the ante a tad. The whole of Scotland is sure to tune in, alongside most of Europe. You can't miss this Group A clash.

2 . Spain vs Croatia - 15 June - 5pm Arguably the world's best defensive midfielder in Rodri vs one of the best to ever do it in Luka Modric - all on the big stage? Yes please. This Group B fixture is a huge clash between two great sides and arrives early in the competition.

3 . Poland vs Netherlands - 16 June - 2pm The afternoon clash in Hamburg has all the ingredients needed to be a Euro's classic. Robert Lewandowski's Poland have been handed a tough challenge in Group C and face the Dutch, France and Austria. The Netherlands will also want to ensure they aren't dragged into a battle to qualify for the knockouts, so a win feels big for both, even at this early stage.