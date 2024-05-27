Euro 2024 is edging closer. Cr. Getty Images.Euro 2024 is edging closer. Cr. Getty Images.
Euro 2024 is edging closer. Cr. Getty Images.

UEFA Euro 2024: The 10 best matches to watch in the group stage - including Germany vs Scotland

By Graham Falk
Published 27th May 2024, 11:49 BST

Here are the 10 Euro 2024 fixtures we are most looking forward to in the group stages of the competition

It has felt like Euro 2024 has taken an eternity to arrive, but finally Europe’s premier football tournament is here on June 14 to offer fans a summer feast of football.

Taking place across ten stadiums in the football-mad country of Germany, Scotland will kick off the tournament against the Euro 2024 hosts in Munich and the match is certain to be one of the most watched during the competition.

Many fans will be excited to see how a host of the world’s best players perform under the microscope of a major tournament, with Jude Bellingham, the soon-to-be retired Toni Kroos and - the best of all - John McGinn lining up for their respective countries.

And while the knockout stages of the tournament are naturally the most thrilling, the group stages have thrown up a superb selection of clashes within the first 13 days of the tournament.

Here are 10 Euro 2024 group games you should definitely not miss next month.

The tournament opener is always one to watch. However, when it involves your own nation, it ups the ante a tad. The whole of Scotland is sure to tune in, alongside most of Europe. You can't miss this Group A clash.

1. Germany vs Scotland - June 14 - 8pm

Arguably the world's best defensive midfielder in Rodri vs one of the best to ever do it in Luka Modric - all on the big stage? Yes please. This Group B fixture is a huge clash between two great sides and arrives early in the competition.

2. Spain vs Croatia - 15 June - 5pm

The afternoon clash in Hamburg has all the ingredients needed to be a Euro's classic. Robert Lewandowski's Poland have been handed a tough challenge in Group C and face the Dutch, France and Austria. The Netherlands will also want to ensure they aren't dragged into a battle to qualify for the knockouts, so a win feels big for both, even at this early stage.

3. Poland vs Netherlands - 16 June - 2pm

The Euro 2016 winners will face the Euro 1996 silver medallists at the Red Bull Stadium in Leipzig for the Group F clash. Portugal are fourth favourites to win the tournament with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes desperate to repeat their 2016 triumph. However, the Czech Republic always seem to surprise people at major tournaments and will be no pushovers.

4. Portugal vs Czech Republic - 18 June - 8pm

