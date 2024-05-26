Former Rangers men Glen Kamara (left) and Joe Aribo (right) clash in the EFL Championship final at Wembley. Cr. Getty Images.

Southampton have been promoted back to the English Premier League after defeating Leeds United in the EFL Championship play-off final at Wembley.

A trio of Scotland internationals had a day to remember as Southampton returned to the English Premier League at the first time of asking with a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Wembley.

With ex-Rangers midfielders Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo starting for their respective teams, it was Leeds who entered the play-off final as favourites following a dominant 4-0 win over Norwich City in the semi-final. However, it was the Saints who emerged victorious thanks to a fine first half strike from Adam Armstrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton, who are managed by ex-Rangers defender Russell Martin, sprung a surprise when he opted to leave Scotland striker Che Adams on the bench and instead included ex-international team mate Ryan Fraser, who was given a starting berth on the right-wing for the Saints.

Fellow Scotland international Ross Stewart was also included in the squad for Southampton, though he was not required as his side returned to the English top-tier. A fourth Scotland player, Stuart Armstrong, missed out for Saints through injury but has been included in Steve Clarke’s Euro 2024 squad alongside Adams with Fraser and Stewart missing out.

It took the Saints just 24 minutes to take the lead in London when ex-Newcastle United academy player Armstrong latched onto a superb through ball from Will Smallbone and finished with aplomb into the far corner of Illan Meslier’s net.

Replacing Fraser on the 70 minute mark, Adams almost saw himself become the villain when he found himself in all sorts of bother deep in his own half before fouling his man in order to stop Leeds’ forward line breaking forward.

They had to survive a number scares late too, with Daniel Farke’s side smashing an effort off the crossbar through Dan James on 84 minutes before the Welsh international played a lovely one two only to fire millimetres wide as Leeds frantically searched for an equaliser.

However, it was Martin’s south coast side that held on for a mammoth win that will see a trio of Scotland internationals play their football in the English top flight next season.