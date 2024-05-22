Which Scotland Euro 2024 squad is valued the highest? Cr. SNS Group.Which Scotland Euro 2024 squad is valued the highest? Cr. SNS Group.
Which Scotland Euro 2024 squad is valued the highest? Cr. SNS Group.

Scotland Squad For Euros: The 20 best Scottish Euro 2024 players ranked by transfer value - including Liverpool's Ben Doak

By Graham Falk
Published 26th Mar 2024, 09:07 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 13:10 BST

Here are Scotland's top 20 Euro 2024 stars ranked in order of their market value - including Liverpool’s teenage star Ben Doak.

With just over three weeks to go until Scotland kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Germany, anticipation is high amongst the Tartan Army fanbase.

Steve Clarke’s provisional squad has been named and Scotland fans are getting ready to board the plane to Germany armed with excitement and - whisper it quietly - a little bit of optimism!

With several Scotland internationals now playing at some of Europe’s top clubs, the reported market value of the squad has rarely been higher - but which players are worth the most in the current transfer market?

Here are Scotland's top 20 highest valued players ranked on market value, according to Transfermarkt.*

*Transfermarkt say they do not use an algorithm and determine the market values based on the discussions in the market value analysis.

The Liverpool full back is Scotland's highest valued player at close to £30 million.

1. Andy Robertson - £29.8 million

The Liverpool full back is Scotland's highest valued player at close to £30 million. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Scottish goal machine is one of the highest valued player in the Euro 2024 squad.

2. Scott McTominay - £27.3 million

The Scottish goal machine is one of the highest valued player in the Euro 2024 squad.

Photo Sales
The Aston Villa midfielder has been in an outstanding form for his club and will head to Germany in confident mood.

3. John McGinn - £25.5 million

The Aston Villa midfielder has been in an outstanding form for his club and will head to Germany in confident mood.

Photo Sales
The Brighton midfielder is one of Scotland's brightest young talents. His value reflects that his potential.

4. Billy Gilmour - £15.3 million

The Brighton midfielder is one of Scotland's brightest young talents. His value reflects that his potential.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandEuro 2024Hampden ParkGermanyAndrew RobertsonKieran TierneyScott McTominayBilly GilmourLyndon DykesCallum McGregorCelticRangersLiverpoolSteve Clarke