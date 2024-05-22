With just over three weeks to go until Scotland kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against Germany, anticipation is high amongst the Tartan Army fanbase.

Steve Clarke’s provisional squad has been named and Scotland fans are getting ready to board the plane to Germany armed with excitement and - whisper it quietly - a little bit of optimism!

With several Scotland internationals now playing at some of Europe’s top clubs, the reported market value of the squad has rarely been higher - but which players are worth the most in the current transfer market?

Here are Scotland's top 20 highest valued players ranked on market value, according to Transfermarkt.*

*Transfermarkt say they do not use an algorithm and determine the market values based on the discussions in the market value analysis.

1 . Andy Robertson - £29.8 million The Liverpool full back is Scotland's highest valued player at close to £30 million. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Scott McTominay - £27.3 million The Scottish goal machine is one of the highest valued player in the Euro 2024 squad. Photo Sales

3 . John McGinn - £25.5 million The Aston Villa midfielder has been in an outstanding form for his club and will head to Germany in confident mood. Photo Sales