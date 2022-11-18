World Cup 2022 begins this coming Sunday. Here are 10 games we are most looking forward to in the group stages of the competition.

It hasn’t come without strong criticism, however, after a four year wait the Qatar 2022 World Cup finally arrives this Sunday to offer fans a winter feast of football.

While many within the media and the game has been critical of the role FIFA played in handing the tournament to a country with such a poor human rights record, the talent on the field itself can not be brought into question.

With fans expecting to see the likes of global superstars Harry Kane, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, there can be no doubt that the happenings on the pitch are sure to be eye catching.

And while the latter stages of every competition are where the excitement really reaches fever pitch, this year’s tournament is offering a fine selection match-ups within the first 12 days of tournament throwing up some mouthwatering clashes.

Here’s 10 games we think every football fan will want to make sure they don’t miss.

1. Spain vs Germany - Sunday 27 November - 7pm Two of the world's biggest nations go head to head in their final Group E game and it has all the hallmarks of a classic World Cup clash.

2. Wales vs England - Tuesday 29 November - 7pm Two home nations going head to head is always a game to look forward too - especially if both sides are looking to progress to the knockout stage. The last major tournament clash between the pair produced a classic as Daniel Sturridge notched an injury time winner.

3. France vs Denmark - Saturday 26 November 4pm The reigning champions vs European Championship semi-finalists is sure to be a cracker, with an abundance of talent right across the pitch on both sides.

4. Poland vs Argentina - Wednesday 30 November 7pm Lionel Messi vs Robert Lewandowski in a game that could decide both teams fate? Group C will be a hotly contested group and this will be a key clash.