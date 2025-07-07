It’s day six at the Women’s Euros, with several nations set to play their crunch second group game.

Taking place in Switzerland this year, the Women’s European Championships is now well underway, with each nation playing at least one group stage game.

The 14th edition of the tournament in it’s history, it was England who emerged victorious on home soil in 2022, beating eight-time champions Germany 2-1 after extra-time in the final of the tournament at Wembley. Managed by Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch head coach is hoping to make it three European Championship wins in a row this summer, following her 2022 win with England and her 2017 victory with the Netherlands.

Yesterday’s games in Group A saw Norway seal their passage to the quarter-finals with a late 2-1 win over Finland. A 84th minute strike from Caroline Graham Hansen helped them edge out Finland in a tight game, while Iceland’s 2-0 defeat to tournament hosts Switzerland confirmed their early exit from the competition. Those results mean that second place in Group A - and the passage to the quarter-final stage - will be decided on matchday three when Finland face Switzerland.

Despite never winning the tournament previously, it was Spain who entered the tournament as favourites following their World Cup success in 2023, and they began their tournament in blistering fashion by thrashing Portugal 5-0 in their group stage opener last week.

Should Spain emerge victorious against Belgium today, then qualification for the quarter-final stages will be sealed for Montse Tomé’s side. Should Italy defeat Portugal in the other Group B, they would also seal their place in the quarter-finals of the competition, while Belgium and Portugal would have their early exits confirmed.

Caroline Graham Hansen's celebrates her winning goal for Norway in their 2-1 win over Finland on Sunday. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Women’s Euros today - who is playing today?

Here’s who’s playing today at the Women’s Euros 2025:

Group B: Spain vs Belgium

Group B: Italy vs Portugal

Women’s Euros groups

Here are the current Group B standings ahead of today’s games:

Spain - 3pts (W1 D0 L0 GF5 GA0) Italy - 3pts (W1 D0 L0 GF1 GA0) Belgium - 0pts (W0 D0 L1 GF0 GA1) Portugal - 0pts (W0 D0 L0 GF0 GA5)

Where is Women’s Euros 2025?

This summer’s tournament will be held in the host country of Switzerland. There are eight stadiums being used to host fixtures, with stadiums in Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zürich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Sion and Thun scheduled to host the games. It will be the first time the country has hosted the games, with previous tournaments taking place in England (twice), Netherlands, Sweden (twice), Norway (twice), Italy, Germany, Denmark,

The final of the Women’s European Championship will take place at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, the home of Swiss champions FC Basel.

Where can I watch Women’s Euros on television?

The 2025 Women’s Euros have been split between two TV broadcasters, with the games shared between ITV and BBC. To discover where today’s games are being broadcast or streamed live, please check below.

What time is Spain vs Belgium today?

Tournament favourites Spain face Belgium at 5pm UK time, with the clash scheduled to take place in Thun, Switzerland. The game will be broadcast live on ITV1/STV/ITVX/STV Player.

What time is Portugal v Italy today?

The final game of the day sees Portugal take on Italy at 8pm UK time. The match is scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland. The game will be broadcast live on ITV1/STV/ITVX/STV Player.

What is the prize money for the Women’s Euros 2025?

This year’s prize pit is up has been confirmed as they biggest ever, with national associations and players set to receive record rewards.

Last year, UEFA confirmed they had approved a €41million prize money pot in Lausanne, representing a 156% increase on the figure from the 2022 tournament in England.

Nations participating in the tournament will receive a participation payment of €1.8million (a huge increase on €600,000 in 2022). Each nation will then land a bonus payment of €50,000 for a draw, and €100,000 for a win in the group stages of the tournament. Nations will then be paid €550,000 for making the quarter-finals, €770,000 for the semi-finals and €1.75million for winning the tournament. The tournament runners up will receive a payment of €850,000.

This means the maximum total amount the tournament winners could win in tournament prize money €5.1million, should they win all group games - which is a huge increase on €2.085million in 2022.

