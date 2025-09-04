Scotland boss knows who will be tasked with keeping Danes out in World Cup qualifier

Steve Clarke is firm in his mind over which goalkeeper to select at the beginning of a qualifying campaign that could define his time in charge of Scotland.

The manager has been handed one of the toughest starts against Denmark in Copenhagen as he seeks to end Scotland’s long World Cup exile. An additional problem has been uncertainty over the goalkeeper position, with Denmark likely to put whoever is given the gloves under early pressure.

"We know it is a tough place to come," said Clarke. "They always play well at home, the Danish team. They are very aggressive and get after you."

Angus Gunn has yet to play for his new club Nottingham Forest. | SNS Group

Scotland were 2-0 down inside 15 minutes on their last visit four years ago. Clarke has a choice between three goalkeepers: Angus Gunn, Zander Clark and Liam Kelly. Only Clark is currently playing regularly for his club, Hearts. However, he has not impressed so far this season and Derek McInnes, the Hearts manager, moved to bring in another goalkeeper last week when German veteran Alexander Schwolow agreed to sign.

Craig Gordon, who played in Scotland’s last six competitive appearances, has only just started his comeback from injury at the Tynecastle club.

Gordon returned at the age of 41 to replace the injured Gunn. Clark has not played for Scotland since having very little to do against Gibraltar in a pre-Euro 2004 friendly. With Liam Kelly now standby at Rangers again after deposing Jack Butland last season, it seems Gunn is set to return to the position of Scotland No 1 despite not yet having played for new club Nottingham Forest, although Clarke was giving little away.

Clarke will take advice from Woods

“I have just watched them in training,” he said. “I will be guided by Chris (Woods), my goalkeeper coach. We know what they can all do. They are the three goalkeepers we took to the Euros so we have worked very closely over a number of matches and international camps. I am pretty clear what I am going to do with the goalkeepers.

“Obviously it’s helpful if you’re playing week in week out at your club and you’re playing well,” he added. “We haven’t got everybody playing at the moment but it’s not such a big issue because they’ve all had minutes over the course of pre-season. So it’s not a big issue for this camp but it might be later if they don’t play. It’s also one of the positions that are very particular because only one of them can ever play. The others need to work hard, train well and be ready for the opportunity.”

Ben Gannon-Doak could be set to return to the Scotland side having completed a summer move to Bournemouth from Liverpool. He has played only a half of football for his new club this season but Clarke stressed the 19-year-old could make “a big impact” over the coming games.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke addresses the media in Denmark. | PA

“Immediately he gives you a different dimension because he’s quick, direct and likes to get at the opposition,” said Clarke. “That’s the type of player we’ve maybe been missing a little bit and we certainly missed Ben when he was out injured. It’s nice to have him back and hopefully he can have a big impact over the next six games.”

Clarke stressed that he hadn’t considered his own position as he prepares for what is, as it stands, his last campaign as Scotland manager. The 62-year-old is only contracted to the end of the current campaign, which he hopes will be in North America next summer. He disagreed there was any extra motivation on his part.

“Nothing extra,” he said. “My job is to try to give the boys the best possible chance to get there. I will just concentrate on going from game to game and hopefully when we get to the end of the group stages we have enough points to go to the World Cup.”

Scotland arrived in Copenhagen at around 7pm on the eve of the fixture but did so without injured pair Kieran Tierney and Anthony Ralston, who have been left at home and are ruled out of Monday’s game against Belarus as well. While a blow, Clarke said it not impact on his plans in terms of formation. “It was clear in my head before I got to the camp,” he said.