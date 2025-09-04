Scotland team to play Denmark: teenage gamble, hat-trick hero has to start, man we can't wait for

1 . Angus Gunn

Is it better to pray a goalkeeper is in form than to know his rival isn't? Zander Clark's international prospects might have been brighter had he not been playing for Hearts. Sadly, his shaky form at club level has counted against him. No one is quite sure how Gunn is faring – he’s not been seen since hobbling off against Iceland. Now warming the bench at Nottingham Forest, he still seems the best bet. | SNS Group