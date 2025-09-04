What channel is Denmark v Scotland on? TV, live stream and highlights details plus team news
Scotland begin their qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup with an away match against Denmark.
Head coach Steve Clarke is hoping to guide the nation to the tournament for the first time since 1998 and the Scots are in Group C alongside the Danes, Greece and Belarus. The top team qualifies directly for next year’s competition in USA, Canada and Mexico, while the second-placed side lands a play-off.
Here are all the details ahead of the match:
Denmark v Scotland match details
The World Cup Group C qualifier between Denmark and Scotland takes place on Friday, September 5 at Parken Stadion, Copenhagen. Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST.
Denmark v Scotland TV channel
BBC have the TV rights for this match. They will show Denmark v Scotland on the BBC Scotland Channel and BBC Two.
Denmark v Scotland live stream
BBC will show the match live on the iPlayer.
Denmark v Scotland highlights
There are no television highlights scheduled as per the time of writing. However, the BBC will make a package available online after the match.
Denmark v Scotland team news and officials
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will be without Celtic defenders Anthony Ralston and Kieran Tierney after they withdrew from the squad on Thursday. Sassuolo left-back Josh Doig has been brought in as cover.
Denmark have left out experienced 33-year-old Christian Eriksen from their squad as he is still without a club following his departure from Manchester United.
An all-German set of officials will be in charge of proceedings at Parken Stadion. Daniel Siebert is the referee and will be assisted by Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn, with Sascha Stegemann as the fourth official. Christian Dingert is the VAR and will be assisted by Robert Schröder.
