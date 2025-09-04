Scotland suffer double injury blow - one-cap defender summoned as Celtic anxiously await updates

Clarke may have to rethink defensive options after squad withdrawals

Scotland have called up Sassuolo defender Josh Doig after injuries forced Celtic duo Anthony Ralston and Kieran Tierney to pull out of the squad.

Right-back Ralston and left-sided defender Tierney were both included in the original 23-man group to face Denmark on Friday in Copenhagen and Belarus in Zalaegerszeg on Monday as Scotland begin their six-match World Cup qualifying campaign. However, the Scottish Football Association has announced that the pair have been taken out of the squad.

Ralston picked up an injury for Celtic last week against Kairat Almaty and while he played the full match against Rangers on Sunday, he has been deemed unfit for international duty. Tierney has not yet completed a full match since rejoining the Scottish champions from Arsenal, with manager Brendan Rodgers admitting he has been managing his game-time.

Josh Doig played for Sassuolo last week against Cremonese. | Getty Images

Former Hibs man Doig, a left-back, won his first cap for Scotland back in June during the 4-0 win over Liechtenstein and at club level won promotion to the top flight of Italian football with Sassuolo after winning the Serie B title. He started in their 3-2 defeat by Cremonese last Friday.

However, the absence of both Ralston and Tierney creates selection posers for head coach Steve Clarke. Ralston was likely to start in Copenhagen despite the return to fitness of Brentford’s Aaron Hickey, who has yet to play 90 minutes this season following a long recovery from hamstring surgery. Max Johnston comes into contention, having recently left Sturm Graz to sign for Derby County.

Tierney adds depth to Scotland’s options at left-back and can also play as the left-sided centre-half in a back three. While captain Andy Robertson has been the first choice at left-back, he is currently being kept out of the Liverpool team by Milos Kerkez.

