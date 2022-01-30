Scottish transfers on deadline-day: Premiership clubs - up to 6 Celtic exits, Rangers could sign duo, Hearts, Hibs & Aberdeen in market for attackers

Celtic's Albian Ajeti and Osaze Urhogide could leave on deadline day. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

ABERDEEN

Dons boss Stephen Glass admitted it “would be nice” to make another addition in the attacking areas after the signing of Vicente Besuijen. That could develop with Ryan Hedges’ exit to Blackburn Rovers now confirmed. Meanwhile, Leeds United were the latest side to be linked with Calvin Ramsay, with Bologna having a significant bid turned down by the club. Glass was hopeful of retaining the player for the remainder of the season.

CELTIC

Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay is wanted by Bologna. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

New additions are unlikely at Parkhead in the final hours of the window, with Ange Postecoglou having added four players to his first-team squad, as well as the arrival of young striker Johnny Kenny. The exit door is where much of the focus will be with a number of fringe players possibly departing. Vasilis Barkas and Albian Ajeti have been linked with moves away, while there could be permanent or loan departures for Adam Montgomery, Ismaila Soro, Boli Bolingoli and Osaze Urhoghide.

DUNDEE

James McPake is keen on defensive reinforcements. They have added Jay Chapman to midfield and brought in Niall McGinn in attack, with St Johnstone the only team to have scored fewer. Only Ross County have conceded more than the Dens Park side and McPake has been chasing a centre-back with a move for Celtic's Urhoghide falling through. Rickie Lamie has signed a pre-contract agreement and Dundee could push to land him from Motherwell this month.

DUNDEE UNITED

John Souttar could still move to Rangers. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Jeando Fuchs has left for Peterborough United for a six-figure fee which could allow for Tam Courts to reinvest it in the squad. The United boss has spoken of his interest in Scotland international Kevin McDonald who has trained with the club. Fuchs proved himself a fantastic ball winner but United could look to add more creativity to help set up chances for Tony Watt.

HEARTS

There will be two areas of focus at Tynecastle Park. The first being John Souttar. As things stand the centre-back will remain at the club for the remainder of the season before joining Rangers. If the Ibrox side submit a suitable offer Robbie Neilson may look to bring in another defender. At the other end of the pitch the club are keen on another forward, a player who can be utilised in one of the wider or deeper attacking roles.

HIBS

Scott Allan has been linked with a move away from Hibs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Shaun Maloney confirmed the club would “definitely be working hard to try” and bring in a Martin Boyle replacement after the side's 3-2 home loss to Livingston. In terms of profile, the Hibs boss said he is looking for someone with “speed” and who possesses a “one-v-one ability”. There could be departures at Easter Road as well with Alex Gogic linked with a move to St Mirren and Scott Allan also interesting clubs.

LIVINGSTON

Livi are now just two points off the top six with David Martindale adding more firepower to his side this window, bringing in Caleb Chukwuemeka and Sebastian Soto on loan with Joel Nouble returning. Morgan Boyes and Ivan Konovalov have also been added so it could be a quiet deadline day in West Lothian. They have also managed to hold on to winger Alan Forrest.

MOTHERWELL

The Steelmen have been active this window with the additions of Victor Nirennold, Liam Shaw and recently Joseph Efford who has arrived from the Belgian top-flight. Graham Alexander has already lost his top scorer Tony Watt to Dundee United and is keen to hold on to Ricki Lamie who has agreed a pre-contract with Dundee. He said: “I still see Ricki as an important player for us for the rest of the season.”

RANGERS

The Ibrox side could still make a couple of signings before the market closes. They have already had a bid rejected for Hearts centre-back John Souttar, who has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Scottish champions. After giving up three goals at Ross County that could prompt the club into increasing their offer. Rangers are also understood to be keen on Manchester City’s highly-rated teenage midfielder James McAtee with a number of clubs chasing a loan deal.

ROSS COUNTY

After failing to win in their first ten league matches, the Staggies have now lost just four of their last 13. Malky Mackay has been able to bring in Declan Drysdale and Kayne Ramsay on loan. The most important aspect of the final hours of the window will be holding onto the league's top scorer Regan Charles-Cook. The ten goal forward has been linked with Hibs and his deal expires at the end of the season.

ST JOHNSTONE

Canadian striker Theo Bair is set to become Callum Davidson’s sixth January signing after Melker Hallberg, Tony Gallacher, Nadir Ciftci, Dan Cleary and John Mahon. Bottom-of-the-table Saints have had to be the busiest in the window due to their predicament. They have added to key positions and could mean a quiet final day of the market for the club.

ST MIRREN