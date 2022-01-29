John Souttar subbed by Hearts at half-time as Rangers prepare to make January move

Hearts John Souttar warms up ahead of the match against Motherwell. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The defender, who has signed a pre-contract to join Rangers in the summer, was replaced by Tony Sibbick with the Jambos leading 1-0 at the break.

Souttar did not appear to be carrying an injury although was involved in a heavy collision with a Motherwell player early in the first half, but played on with no ill-effects.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are expected to step up their efforts to land the Scotland international before the end of the January transfer window after a series of defensive errors contributed to a 3-3 draw against Ross County in Dingwall in the lunchtime kick-off.

DIscussing the substitution on Sportsound, BBC pundit Michael Stewart said: “Because of the fact he’s signed a pre-contract with Rangers, and they are reportedly making an offer to try and get him in January, it just adds a little speculation and doubt into what’s happened.”