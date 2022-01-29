John Souttar subbed by Hearts at half-time as Rangers prepare to make January move

The defender, who has signed a pre-contract to join Rangers in the summer, was replaced by Tony Sibbick with the Jambos leading 1-0 at the break.
Souttar did not appear to be carrying an injury although was involved in a heavy collision with a Motherwell player early in the first half, but played on with no ill-effects.
Rangers are expected to step up their efforts to land the Scotland international before the end of the January transfer window after a series of defensive errors contributed to a 3-3 draw against Ross County in Dingwall in the lunchtime kick-off.
DIscussing the substitution on Sportsound, BBC pundit Michael Stewart said: “Because of the fact he’s signed a pre-contract with Rangers, and they are reportedly making an offer to try and get him in January, it just adds a little speculation and doubt into what’s happened.”