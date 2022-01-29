Shaun Maloney admits Hibs 'lost control' against Livingston as Regan Charles-Cook link addressed

Hibs manager Shaun Maloney during the 3-2 defeat to Livingston at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Acknowledging that his West Lothian counterpart David Martindale had set his team up to cause maximum problems, he was aggrieved to see his own players contribute to their downfall.

“When you play Livingston, they are never, ever out of the game and I'm really disappointed with the way we defended and the performance in the second half. I think we lost control and it became really, really open and they had chances and we had chances. That type of game suits them. But overall, the set plays have a very big influence in the game.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I knew when I took the job that there is a lot of work needed in certain areas and there was a reason they were on the run that they were on. They went man for man with us all over the pitch and, in fairness, they were really aggressive and competitive and we didn't deal with that.

“That's maybe where you miss the speed.”

Which is why he still hopes to make at least one more signing before the transfer window closes at midnight on Monday in the attempt to compensate for the loss of Martin Boyle.

Asked if there is any substance to the rumours linking Hibs with Ross County’s Regan Charles-Cook, he said: “Not at the moment. I think the profile that we're looking for is speed and that one-v-one ability but in terms of names I couldn't speak about any in particular.

“It doesn't feel that close at the moment but we'll definitely be working hard to try and bring that player in because when a team goes man for man like Livingston did, especially once Demetri [Mitchell] started to fatigue, we really didn't have anyone with that speed and that's when you have to try and pass through. We can do that, we've shown it with goals, but if you have that particular threat then it can unbreak any sort of defensive structure.”