Ryan Hedges: Aberdeen confirm sale of Welsh attacker to Blackburn Rovers for undisclosed fee

Ryan Hedges has left Aberdeen for Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Welshman has moved to Ewood Park for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-and-a-half year deal.

Reports emerged in recent days that a £200,000 deal was agreed with Blackburn who are pushing for promotion to the Premier League and will link up with former Hibs and Celtic boss Tony Mowbray.

Hedges was out of contract at the end of the season and opted for a move to England despite being offered a lucrative extension to stay at Pittodrie.

The 26-year-old scored 18 goals in 86 appearances following a 2019 move from Barnsley.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admitted that he felt the transfer speculation had affected the player in recent weeks.

He said: “I don’t think he has been himself to be honest.

“We will either get to the end of January and we will see the proper Ryan Hedges again or he will be gone.”