Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers eye 22-goal in demand striker, Celtic star backed for England recall, Ibrox star coy on future, Motherwell legend to join rivals

They trail 1-0 from the first-leg, setting up what will likely be an atmospheric and tense night in Govan ahead of a big weekend of Scottish Cup action with the semi-finals.

Here is all the news from around the SPFL and Scottish football, including transfer speculation.

Rangers eye 22-goal ace

Rangers are keen on former Ross County striker Ross Stewart. The 25-year-old has been in excellent form in League One in England with Sunderland, scoring 22 goals. His form earned him a Scotland call-up last month. Swansea and Norwich City are also understood to be interested. Sunderland boss Alex Neils said: “The simple fact is that he’s our contracted player. He’s done well, but he’s done well because he’s been given a chance at this club. I’m sure he’ll be respectful of that as well.” (Northern Echo)

Lasley to St Mirren?

St Mirren are on the verge of appointing Keith Lasley as their club's new chief executive to replace Tony Fitzpatrick. The Motherwell legend has been at the club for the 15 years as player and coach. He has been a part of Graham Alexander's coaching staff this season but is reported to be excited about a new role where he will be working alongside a familiar face in former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson. (Daily Record)

Ramsey coy on future

Aaron Ramsey has not ruled out returning to Rangers after his loan deal from Juventus expires. The Welsh international is contracted to another year with the Italian giants. He said: "I still have a year left at Juventus so I will have to reassess the situation in the summer and see what they are thinking and we will go from there. Those are thoughts and discussions to be having after the season so no update on that." (The Scotsman)

Hart backed for England recall

Joe Hart still has what it takes to get back into the England international fold. That’s the view of Trevor Sinclair, a former team-mate of the Celtic goalkeeper at Manchester City. He said: “He’s got the experience — and, you never know, that England door might not be completely closed. Stranger things have happened, particularly if he is playing Champions League next year. Let’s hope so.” (Various)

Rangers defender out for season

Rangers defender Filip Helander has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a foot injury in the 4-0 win over St Mirren on Sunday. It is the second long-term injury he has suffered this campaign. Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “Filip’s injury is not good, we won’t have him for the remainder of the season. He’s had a history with injuries unfortunately for him and us because we are unable to pick him. I don’t know yet if he needs surgery. He has a foot injury and he has an injury as well on the other foot so all I can say now is that we are going to make sure he is ready for pre-season.” (The Scotsman)

Scottish football too physical for Rangers star

Manchester United have been urged to recall Amad Diallo from Rangers. The Ivorian, who was bought by United from Atalanta for a significant fee, has struggled to make an impact at Ibrox with former Red Devils star Paul Parker noting the physicality of the Scottish game. He said: “I think they need to get him back in or he needs to go somewhere that’s gonna be a little more softer for him. If he’s gonna play for United in the Premier League where the refereeing is softer, there’s not any great physicality, he needs to come back and somebody needs to get their arm around him cause I think he is having a tough tough time and they need to get him back.” (The Scotsman)

Shiels apologises

Former Kilmarnock and Greenock Morton boss Kenny Shiels has apologised for comments made about women’s footballers. The Northern Ireland women's national team boss had said that women are more likely to concede goals in quick succession because they are more emotional than men. His apology said: "Last night was a special occasion for the women's game in Northern Ireland and I am proud to manage a group of players who are role models for so many girls, and boys, across the country. I am an advocate for the women's game and passionate about developing opportunities for women and girls to flourish." (Various)

Ukraine’s Scotland prep

Ukraine are set to organise friendlies with North Macedonia and France to aid their preparation for facing Scotland at Hampden Park in the World Cup play-off. The Ukrainian FA vice-president Oleg Protasov said: “We really believe we should not just play, but win in the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup so we need to prepare well. Our guys were in good shape and from our side we need to give them the opportunity to stay in such shape.” (Daily Record)