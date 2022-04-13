Aaron Ramsey addresses Rangers future as midfielder reveals 'reassess the situation' plans

The Wales midfielder joined the Ibrox side on loan from Juventus in January and after a slow start he has made a bigger impact in recent weeks including scoring his first Old Firm goal against Celtic in the recent 2-1 defeat in Govan.

Ramsey is due to return to his Serie A parent club at the end of the season, where he has one-year left on his deal, but the 30-year-old insists no decision has yet been made on where he will play his football next term.

Asked whether a return to Rangers was a possibility, he stated: "Now is not the time to go into too much detail.

On-loan Rangers midfielder Aaron Ramsey will decide his future in the summer. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"I still have a year left at Juventus so I will have to reassess the situation in the summer and see what they are thinking and we will go from there. Those are thoughts and discussions to be having after the season so no update on that."

Ramsey was speaking ahead of Rangers’ Europa League quarter-final second leg tie against Braga at Ibrox on Thursday night where he is hoping to feature from the start after remaining on the substitutes bench throughout the 1-0 first leg defeat in Portugal.

"I came here to play in these big games and obviously, this is a huge game for us and hopefully, I can play a part in a night to remember,” he said.

"Obviously, we have had a bit of a plan for me over the last few weeks. It’s gone along pretty well so hopefully, now I can play a part tomorrow and show what I’m capable of doing and help the team progress to the next round.”