Rangers star ruled out for rest of season in major blow ahead of Braga and Celtic clashes

The Swedish international was left on crutches after limping out of the match in Paisley and will play no further part in the 2021-22 campaign after scan results confirmed that the centre-back’s season is over.

The news is a blow to Rangers on the eve of two crucial fixtures against Braga in the Europa League quarter-final second leg at Ibrox on Thursday night, and the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden on Sunday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second time Helander has suffered a long-term injury this season having already missed five months with a knee injury. He has made just 11 appearances in all competitions and will now miss the vital run-in.

Rangers defender Filip Helander suffered a foot injury against St Mirren on Sunday that has ruled him out for the rest of the season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst confirmed: “Filip’s injury is not good, we won’t have him for the remainder of the season.”

There was better news on John Lundstram though, who also went off injured against St Mirren, with the midfielder expected to be fit to face Braga as Rangers look to overturn their 1-0 first leg deficit and reach the semi-finals.

Van Bronckhorst added: “John Lundstram is training today so hopefully available for tomorrow.

“Both Calvin Bassey and Ryan Jack are available.”