'A little more softer for him' - Manchester United urged to recall Rangers loanee

The Ivorian moved to Ibrox on loan in January having joined the English giants from Atalanta a year previously in a deal which could be rise to a reported €40million.

He has featured seven times, making just three starts.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker believes Scottish football is too physical for the 19-year-old.

Amad Diallo has barely featured since joining Rangers. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“Physicality is more intense,” he said. “The refereeing is different, it is more physical, which I think is a good thing because it makes it more of a man’s game.

“But it is about him taking it on-board and using it to catapult himself on a bit more. Obviously, it hasn’t worked out.

“So, I think they need to get him back in or he needs to go somewhere that’s gonna be a little more softer for him. If he’s gonna play for United in the Premier League where the refereeing is softer, there’s not any great physicality, he needs to come back and somebody needs to get their arm around him cause I think he is having a tough tough time and they need to get him back.”

Parker added: “You don’t want to make him feel low. He is up there maybe feeling lonely, he is in Scotland. They still haven’t lifted, they are living under harsh restrictions up there.

“It’s bad enough being a player coming in from a foreign country and being at your club, being there and then mixing with all the people, trying to gel with them to make a new home and then you’re sent away to Scotland, a different country, a different league, a hundred percent different league.”

There was an expectation on Diallo having arrived from Manchester United and with a massive transfer fee when he arrived at Old Trafford.

Parker believes those aspects of the move may have hampered the player at Ibrox with the pressure and expectation from Rangers fans towards the player.

It has only be added to by the fact Rangers could lose the league after a difficult second half of the season.

“He is not going to play for Rangers, they are going maybe suffer the indignity of not defending the title they won under (Steven) Gerrard," Parker said.

"So it’s going to be tough on the fans and him coming from Manchester United as well, they are going to be very, very demanding.

"When he played his first game I think he scored, but after that I never heard his name mentioned and he is only being mentioned now because he is not playing.

“So, it’s not really good for him. He’s gone to a very, very famous club, but it’s a different football culture. Completely different support, which is hard-nosed, as big as Manchester United in that sense – away games, home games.

“But it is difficult and when it’s not right you’re coming in from another club, you have to be mentally strong, especially when you’re from United and I think the lad’s struggling.”