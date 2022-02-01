Scottish Football Transfer Deadline as it happened: Re-live day of drama as Rangers sign Aaron Ramsey on loan from Juventus, John Souttar stays at Hearts, Celtic loan defender to Aberdeen, Hibs recruit Fulham forward, David Goodwillie makes controversial move.

Celtic and Hearts made inroads before the New Year with the former announcing a triple signing from the J-League, while the latter added Australian wing-back Nathaniel Atkinson.
It was a portent for a very busy start to the transfer window with Premiership clubs having taken an early winter break due to the restrictions placed on crowds. The rescheduled pause allowed teams to focus on bringing in players they resumed action in the middle of January.
As expected the market slowed down on the top-flight’s return before picking back up again in the final few days.
Now clubs have just a matter of hours to conclude their business for the month. And, despite a number of sides getting plenty of work down early in the window, there is an expectation that this could be a frantic day of transfers.
There will be a focus on Rangers and their pursuit of John Souttar. The Hearts centre-back has signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Ibrox side in the summer but they may return with a second offer to bring the defender in this month, especially having shipped three goals against Ross County.
Across the city, it will likely be about those departing Celtic, while Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen are all likely to be looking at forward players. The Dons will also be looking to hold on to teenage star Calvin Ramsay.
We will have all the latest transfer news and speculation throughout the day.
Scottish Football deadline day January 2022 - AS IT HAPPENED
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 14:03
Deadline day has arrived in the SPFL and it is set to be a hectic period until the window closes.
Done deals, scarves above the head, outlandish rumours. We will have all the latest transfer news and speculation throughout the day as it happens.
When does the window close?
Clubs have until midnight to get their deals done with the Scottish market staying open an extra hour than the English one.
Players who are free agents before the close of the window can still sign for clubs in the days or weeks after.
What can we expect from the 12 Scottish Premiership clubs on deadline day?
There is every chance each of the 12 top-flight clubs will be involved in a transfer deal, one way or another.
Whether it is loaning out a promising young talent or making that late addition to the squad.
The transfer window closes for Scottish Premiership clubs on Monday, with clubs still looking to do some business before the end of the market. We look at what is in store for each of the 12 Premiership clubs on deadline day ...
Scottish Football Transfers: Rangers to make £500k deadline day signing, Turkish giants plan £7m Morelos bid, Celtic defender set for Euro move, Hibs trio could exit, Dundee to sign striker
It has arrived, deadline day in the Scottish Premiership with the January transfer window shutting tonight.
Rangers star worth £20m, says former team-mate
Greg Stewart reckons Rangers star Joe Aribo is worth up to £20million.
The Nigerian has been the club’s best player this campaign and displayed his talent once more in the 3-3 draw with Ross County at the weekend.
Speaking to the Daily Record, Stewart said: “Is he Premier League class? I think so.
“If a top-flight team from down south comes calling it’s difficult to turn them down. For Rangers, it will be hard too considering they only signed him for £300,000.
“But I can’t see them selling him for any less than £15million. Maybe £20m.
“He’s a Nigerian international, a league winner who has played regularly in Europe these last three years.”
Saints role for Max
Callum Davidson
“He has been one of my best players in training
Ukrainian midfielder Max Kucheriavyi could have a role to play in the second half of the season for St Johnstone.
The 19-year-old was recalled from his loan at Brechin City and has impressed Saints boss Callum Davidson that he could be used in the first-team going forward.
Davidson told Courier Sport: “I think Max could handle the pressure of playing in the first team. His performance levels have been good but it is about making sure we are covered as a team.”
Regan Charles-Cook’s future
The Ross County winger is the Premiership’s top scorer but expect him to stay at Ross County until the summer when his contract expires
Regan Charles-Cook: Ross County to resist late bids, Hibs link, out of contract at the end of the season
Ross County are set to resist any late attempts to sign Regan Charles-Cook on deadline day.
Aaron Ramsey linked with... Rangers
Well, this could be the surprise signing of the January transfer window. A huge name, on a huge contract. Could it happen...
Dundee United eye Arsenal starlet
Dundee United are closing in on Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola.
According to the Courier, the 20-year-old will join on loan until the end of the season.
United have been on the hunt for a midfielder with Jeando Fuchs having departed.
DONE DEAL: Christian Eriksen to Brentford
It may not be Scottish football, but it is one of the feelgood stories of the window. Brentford have signed Christian Eriksen.
The Danish star collapsed during Euro 2020 but has made his return to football.