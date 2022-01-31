Scottish Football Transfers: Rangers to make £500k deadline day signing, Turkish giants plan £7m Morelos bid, Celtic defender set for Euro move, Hibs trio could exit, Dundee to sign striker

It kicks off an intense week of football with fans up and down the country set to be glued to their computer screens, live blogs and social media for all the latest breaking news, done deals and speculation.

A number of clubs will be looking to get business done, one way or another, in the coming hours. For some teams it is about adding some attacking talent, others defensive solidity, while there are some clubs keen to move players on, whether it be to gain regular football or they simply don’t have a place in the manager’s plans.

However, despite all the comings and goings, it shouldn’t be forgotten that some massive matches, especially in the cinch Premiership, are on the horizon.

Tuesday's night sees Hibs host Hearts in the Edinburgh derby. Twelve points currently separates the sides with the Tynecastle Park club holding the advantage as they sit comfortably in third.

In the City of Discovery on the same night, Dundee face rivals Dundee United at Dens Park. United are looking to get back into the top six, while it is all about survival for James McPake's men who are two points above St Johnstone in 11th but five points behind 10th place Ross County.

Then on Wednesday, the small matter of Celtic v Rangers at Parkhead.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

1. Rangers to make £500k signing Rangers are set to sign Polish right-back Mateusz Zukowski on deadline day in a £500,00 deal. The Lechia Gdansk defender is out of contract at the end of the campaign and will cash in on the 20-year-old. Highly-rated, Zukowski has made 18 top-flight appearances in his homeland this season. (Meczyki)

2. Celtic defender on verge of exit Osaze Urhoghide is on the verge of completing a loan move to Belgian top-flight side KV Oostende. The Celtic centre-back will join on loan until the end of the season to gain first-team football. They were the club who relaunched Jack Hendry's career. Dundee were keen on the 21-year-old but he has opted for Europe. (The Scotsman)

3. No Hibs switch for McGrath

4. Hibs trio allowed to leave Meanwhile, Gogic is one of three Hibs players who will be allowed to leave before the close of the window. The Cypriot has fallen down the pecking order at Easter Road and is on the verge of a switch to St Mirren. Midfielder Scott Allan and left-back Sean Mackie are also available. (The Scotsman)