Regan Charles-Cook: Ross County to resist late bids, Hibs link, out of contract at the end of the season

The 24-year-old was the first person in the Scottish Premiership to reach ten goals when he struck in his team's 3-3 draw with Rangers on Saturday.

Hibs have been linked with a move for the Grenada international with Shaun Maloney targeting a Martin Boyle replacement with a profile which is similar to the Staggies star man.

The Easter Road boss played down speculation, while County boss Malky Mackay noted the club’s position.

Regan Charles-Cook is in excellent form for Ross County.

“I have got a chairman that is very strong in what he is doing,” he said. “Regan’s challenge at the start of the season was to go and kick on from a quiet season last year.

“I believe in him. Early on in the season you could see what he had in his game in terms of being wide but what he didn’t have was drifting into the box for second balls.

“Once he started doing that, he has got ten now."

In the aftermath of the 3-3 draw with Rangers at Dingwall, Charles-Cook referred to Hearts as part of the “big three” in an interview with Sky Sports which piqued the interest of the Tynecastle Park support.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and The Scotsman understands a return to England is the most likely destination this summer, with Championship clubs keeping tabs on the former Gillingham and Charlton Athletic player.

Meanwhile, Staggies fans are organising a 17th-minute applause during Tuesday’s Premiership clash with Aberdeen for the league’s top scorer after he was subjected to racist abuse online following Saturday’s match.

"I am extremely hurt and frustrated to come off the pitch today and be left multiple messages of racist abuse,” Charles-Cook said on Twitter.

"This makes us stronger and we will continue to fight against racism!"

Ross County issued a statement with Police Scotland aware of the incident.

"We will give Regan all of our support and will work with the police & relevant parties to ensure these messages are properly dealt with,” the club said.