Scotland have named their squad for the UEFA Women's Nations League games double header against Netherlands.

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez-Losa has named a XX player squad for Scotland's back to back UEFA Women's Nation's League clashes with Netherlands - including two new faces.

As exclusively revealed by The Scotsman earlier this week, one of the new names in the squad is former Lionesses goalkeeper Sandy MacIver, who has opted to switch her allegiance to Scotland after discussions with the Spanish head coach.

The Manchester City goalkeeper joins Celtic midfielder Jenny Smith in receiving her first call up to the Scotland squad, which she qualifies for through her parents, despite being part of several senior England squads over the past three years.

Alongside the duo, there are recalls for Rangers defender Kathy Hill and Liverpool centre back Jenna Clark, while key midfielder Erin Cuthbert returns to the squad after missing the games against England and Belgium with a knock.

Caroline Weir and Emma Watson miss out after picking up ACL injuries in the last camp. Sam Kerr is also missing with a knock though it is not thought to be serious.

Martinez Losa will look to grab his side's first three points of their Nations League campaign when they firstly travel to Nijmegen to face Netherlands on Friday 27 October before they return to Hampden Park to take on Andries Jonker's side at Hampden Park in Tuesday 31 October.

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Eartha Cummings (Rosengard), Jenna Fife (Rangers)

Defenders: Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Rachel McLachlan (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Kathy Hill (Rangers).

Midfielders: Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Kirsty MacLean (Rangers), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Fiona Brown (Rosengard), Lisa Evans (West Ham United), Amy Gallagher (Celtic), Jenny Smith (Celtic).