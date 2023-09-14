Scotland have named their squad for the inaugural UEFA Women's Nation's League games against England and Netherlands.

Scotland Women take on England next week. Cr: Getty Images

The Spanish head coach has led his team to four consecutive wins, including a 1-0 victory over World Cup semi finalists Australia, as the side have gone on an impressive six game unbeaten run.

Placed in Group D of the UEFA Nation's League, Scotland will take on the Lionesses, Belgium and the Netherlands home and away in the competition, with the Tartan Army's Nation's League fixtures coming to a close with a game against Sarina Wiegman's England in December.

Here are all the details of who has been included in the squad for Scotland's debut in the UEFA Nation's League campaign.

Scotland Squad Announcement: Who has been included in the squad?

Celtic's Amy Gallagher has received her first call up to the international set up after an explosive start to her SWPL campaign that has seen her in fine goal-scoring form.

Both Rangers' teenage star Kirsty MacLean and Bristol City's Amy Rodgers keep their place in the 23 strong squad after featuring for the first time in the last camp for the games against Northern Ireland and Finland.

Scotland Squad Announcement: Who has been left out of the Scotland squad?

Key player Erin Cuthbert has been ruled out due to injury in a big blow to Scotland's UEFA Nations League preparations.

Liverpool Jenna Clark has been left out of the squad despite her move to the Women's Super League in the summer, while Abi Harrison has once again been left out of the squad despite winning promotion with Bristol City to the English top tier in May.

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Rosengard)

Defenders: Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Rachel McLachlan (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Emma Mukandi (London City Lionesses), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Kelly Clark (Celtic)

Midfielders: Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Emma Watson (Manchester United), Kirsty MacLean (Rangers), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Fiona Brown (Rosengard), Lisa Evans (West Ham United), Amy Gallagher (Celtic)