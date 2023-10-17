England international set to switch allegiances to Scotland

Manchester City goalkeeper Sandy MacIver is under consideration for the Scotland squad after opting to switch her allegiances from England.

Sandy MacIver in action during her Everton days. Cr. Getty Images

Scotland are set to hand a call up to Sandy MacIver for their UEFA Nation's League double header with Netherlands after the goalkeeper decided to switch allegiance from England Lionesses.

Born in Winsford, the Manchester City goalkeeper qualifies for Scotland due to her mother and had been open to switching her international loyalties, which has alerted women's national team manager Pedro Martinez Losa to her availability.

MacIver, 25, has represented England from under 17 level all the way to the Lionesses senior squad but has only featured once for Sarina Wiegman's side in a friendly against Northern Ireland back in February 2021.

The Cityzens stopper was a regular face in Lionesses' squads but has not featured for England since making herself “unavailable” for selection in the run up to this summer's World Cup,

At the time of her decision to remove her from the squad, the former Everton goalkeeper said: "I’ve taken the decision to make myself unavailable for England selection moving forwards.

"My current focus remains on my rehab. I am making great progress and look forward to a fully-fit pre-season with City. Wishing all the girls the best of luck in Australia" added MacIver.

Head coach Martinez Losa had previously told The Scotsman that other players could switch their international loyalties to Scotland, adding some players "really love the idea of playing for Scotland" and were eligible to do so following Amy Rodgers opting to represent Scotland back in June.

"I have had a lot of conversations in the last two years. I instigate the conversation because we have interest through scouting, though the first thing we look for is a strong desire to play for Scotland. That is a must" said the Spanish boss.

"I want to respect the players we have also and I don't want the players - or agents - to use this for any other purpose because playing internationally is a branding for the players. After a couple of conversations you can feel it" he added.