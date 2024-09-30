Scotland return to Nations League action in just under two weeks as they aim to secure their first competitive win in more than a year.

Late defeats by Poland and Portugal in their opening Nations League games has left Scotland with just one win in their last 13 games ahead of the October double header, with Steve Clarke desperate to get his side firing once again.

The manager’s task won’t be made easy though, with Tartan Army boss been hit by several new injury concerns ahead of the next international camp as a number of key players struggle to be fit in time for the international double header, while others find themselves out of form or out of favour with their club sides.

With the pressure slowly mounting on the Scotland boss, his next squad is sure to be carefully selection as he looks to jolt Scotland out of their Euro 2024 hangover. But how could his next squad look? Whose squad place is in doubt - and who is likely to miss out through injury?

Ahead of the squad announcement next week, we look at eight players who could miss out on the next Scotland squad.

1 . Scott McKenna - Las Palmas The ex-Nottingham Forest defender has enjoyed a fine start to life in La Liga, but has saw his progress curtailed by a niggling injury. McKenna is a struggling with a hamstring problem that he picked up in training, and it could see the 27-year-old ruled out of the squad.

2 . Jack Hendry - Al Ettifaq The defender was a regular starter at Euro 2024, but missed the September international camp with injury. He has yet to return for his club side and is another major doubt in defence for Clarke.

3 . Jon McCracken - Dundee Was a late replacement for the injured Robby McCrorie in the last camp. He's had a good start to the season with Dundee, but with the Kilmarnock goalkeeper available again, he could be left out of the squad.