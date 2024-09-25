Can Scotland secure their first competitive win in over a year in next month’s Nations League double header against Croatia and Portugal? Beating either of the European powerhouses will be a tough ask, but Steve Clarke will be desperate for a big result.
The team’s last three matches have dealt the Tartan Army hammer blows, with games against Hungary, Poland and Portugal all ending in a Scotland defeat due to last minute goals. With just one win from the last 13 games, pressure has ramped up on the Scotland head coach, who will be hoping to find the remedy to halt an alarming slide over the last year.
Clarke has already been handed a double injury blow, however, with the news that key duo John McGinn and Scott McKenna have both suffered injuries that will likely rule them out of the squad for next month’s games.
Could lack of form and the troublesome run of injuries result in the Scotland boss welcoming some uncapped players into the squad? Could former squad players earn an international recall? The squad for the October camp certainly has the potential to be a little bit different than what we have seen in recent years.
Here are the 11 uncapped and returning players Clarke could turn to ahead of next month’s Nations League fixtures.
1. Andy Irving - West Ham United
The former Hearts youngster has found his way to the EPL after spells in Germany and Austria and made his first appearance for the Hammers against Chelsea at the weekend. With John McGinn likely to be out with a hamstring injury, Irving has been tipped for a first call-up. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
2. Liam Lindsay - Preston North End
Could the former Partick Thistle defender force his way into the Scotland squad? Grant Hanley and Ryan Porteous are short on match fitness, while Scott McKenna is likely to be out with injury, so the Preston defender could be in with a shout of a first call-up. He's in good form too. Lindsay is statistically the third best centre-back in the EFL Championship for interceptions and makes an average of 5.2 clearances per game. | CameraSport - Photo: CameraSports -
3. Luke McCowan - Celtic
His excellent form at Dundee resulted in Scottish champions Celtic signing him up on deadline day. The 26-year-old has looked far from overawed by the move and has already found the net for his new club. Will McCowan be handed a deserved first call-up? | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
4. Karamoko Dembele - Queens Park Rangers
The youngster is flourishing at Queens Park Rangers after his move to Loftus Road this summer and is beginning to live up to the hype that surrounded him as a teenager at Celtic. He has three assists in his first five games and created 15 chances for his team-mates already. A real livewire, he is one of the EFL's most productive players. Steve Clarke could - and should - be considering handing Dembele his maiden call-up. | Getty Images