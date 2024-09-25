Can Scotland secure their first competitive win in over a year in next month’s Nations League double header against Croatia and Portugal? Beating either of the European powerhouses will be a tough ask, but Steve Clarke will be desperate for a big result.

The team’s last three matches have dealt the Tartan Army hammer blows, with games against Hungary, Poland and Portugal all ending in a Scotland defeat due to last minute goals. With just one win from the last 13 games, pressure has ramped up on the Scotland head coach, who will be hoping to find the remedy to halt an alarming slide over the last year.

Clarke has already been handed a double injury blow, however, with the news that key duo John McGinn and Scott McKenna have both suffered injuries that will likely rule them out of the squad for next month’s games.

Could lack of form and the troublesome run of injuries result in the Scotland boss welcoming some uncapped players into the squad? Could former squad players earn an international recall? The squad for the October camp certainly has the potential to be a little bit different than what we have seen in recent years.

Here are the 11 uncapped and returning players Clarke could turn to ahead of next month’s Nations League fixtures.

1 . Andy Irving - West Ham United The former Hearts youngster has found his way to the EPL after spells in Germany and Austria and made his first appearance for the Hammers against Chelsea at the weekend. With John McGinn likely to be out with a hamstring injury, Irving has been tipped for a first call-up. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Liam Lindsay - Preston North End Could the former Partick Thistle defender force his way into the Scotland squad? Grant Hanley and Ryan Porteous are short on match fitness, while Scott McKenna is likely to be out with injury, so the Preston defender could be in with a shout of a first call-up. He's in good form too. Lindsay is statistically the third best centre-back in the EFL Championship for interceptions and makes an average of 5.2 clearances per game. | CameraSport - Photo: CameraSports - Photo Sales

3 . Luke McCowan - Celtic His excellent form at Dundee resulted in Scottish champions Celtic signing him up on deadline day. The 26-year-old has looked far from overawed by the move and has already found the net for his new club. Will McCowan be handed a deserved first call-up? | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales