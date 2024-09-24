Serie A striker clarifies his Scotland position

Che Adams has insisted he remains fully committed to Scotland as he moved to clarify the reasons behind his withdrawal from the most recent squad.

The Torino striker was called up by Steve Clarke for the Nations League defeats to Poland and Portugal at the start of the month but pulled out citing an injury.

Reports surfaced claiming that Adams had not been injured, but rather wanted to focus on settling into Italian life following his summer move from Southampton. Eyebrows were then raised when Adams played 90 minutes for the Serie A side against Lecce immediately after the international break.

However, the 28-year-old, who has scored three goals in seven appearances to help Torino top Serie A, has stressed that he would have joined up with his Scotland team-mates had he been fully fit.

“That is something I need to clear up," Adams told the Daily Record. "After the Venezia game, I felt my hip. I had an issue with my hip flexor. It was an injury where if I had joined up with Scotland I wouldn’t have been of any use to anyone, if I am being honest.

“I spoke to Steve and he agreed it was the right decision to pull out. It was the best decision not to go to make sure I was okay for my next (domestic) games and then this next (Scotland) camp. It also wouldn’t have been fair for me to go to the squad if I wasn’t fit. We have a number of good strikers.

“Lyndon Dykes has done a great job for the national team and Lawrence Shankland had an amazing campaign last season. These guys all deserve playing time as well.”

Adams, who started all three matches for Scotland at Euro 2024, says he is now looking forward to returning to the international fold for the upcoming Nations League games away to Croatia and home to Portugal next month.

“I love being around the team,” Adams insisted. “When you join the squad they are just like mates. People are so happy and friendly in and around the Scotland squad.