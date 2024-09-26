Scotland duo land silverware but have contrasting fortunes from penalty spot

Gauld and Armstrong continue to shine in Canada for Whitecaps

Scotland duo Ryan Gauld and Stuart Armstrong got their hands on silverware after helping Vancouver Whitecaps win the Canadian Championship final.

The Whitecaps drew 0-0 against Toronto FC in front of a 54,000 crowd at BC Stadium, but prevailed 4-2 on penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Dundee United and Hibs playmaker Gauld captained the team and played the whole match, scoring the opener in the shoot-out, while summer signing and ex-Dundee United and Celtic attacking midfielder Armstrong came on as an 85th-minute substitute. However, he saw his penalty saved by Sean Johnson.

Ryan Gauld, far left, captained Vancouver Whitecaps to glory. | Getty Images

That miss did not prove costly, though, as former Aberdeen midfielder Matty Longstaff and Kosi Thompson missed for Toronto, handing the Whitecaps their third straight Canadian Championship title.

Toronto left Vancouver full of regrets after Federico Bernadeschi missed a first-half penalty. The win means that the Whitecaps have qualified for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, which begins early in the new year.