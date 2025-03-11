After plenty of speculation as to which players Steve Clarke would include in his first Scotland squad of 2025, it was teenage talents Lennon Miller and James Wilson that were the two surprise names included for the crucial Nations League relegation playoff against Greece this morning.

The 18-year-old’s have both enjoyed bright campaigns for Motherwell and Hearts respectively, earning themselves an unexpected place in the Tartan Army squad for the crucial two-legged clash against Ivan Jovanović’s side, as Clarke looks to hand youth a chance in the new year.

With the first leg set to take place on March 20 in Athens, the pair will hope to follow in the footsteps of Ben Doak by proving they can be the future of the Scottish national team and are worthy of a starting XI spot in the weeks and months to come.

But what happened to the last 10 players to be handed a Scotland call-up whilst still a teenager? Did they remain in the squad and become stalwarts, or have they fallen out of favour as the years have passed?

Here is the complete list of the last 10 players to be handed Scotland call-ups while still in their teens.

Ben Doak - 6 caps The Liverpool winger was named in the squad for last year's European Championships in Germany at age of 18, but was forced to pull out before making his senior debut due to injury. He later made his full Scotland debut until November 2024, and now finds himself a regular starter for Steve Clarke. Viewed as one Scotland's most exciting young talents.

Elliot Anderson - 0 caps The £35million Nottingham Forest midfielder called into the Scotland the squad for a Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus and a friendly against England at the age of 19. He later withdrew due to injury, before opting to represent England.

Calvin Ramsay - 1 cap After impressing at full-back for Aberdeen, Ramsay was called up to the senior Scotland squad in November 2022 at the age of 19. He made his international debut on 16 November in a 2–1 friendly defeat by Turkey, but has not featured since. Signed for Kilmarnock in January, joining from Liverpool until the end of the season.