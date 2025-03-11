Hearts youngster promoted directly from Under 19s

Steve Clarke has handed maiden Scotland call-ups to teenagers Lennon Miller and James Wilson for the Nations League play-off double-header against Greece.

While the inclusion of Motherwell midfielder Miller has been mooted for some time, the addition of Hearts striker Wilson - who only turned 18 last week - comes as a major surprise, albeit merited given his form for the Tynecastle club this season.

Wilson has scored six times in 27 appearances for Hearts and emerged as one of the top young strikers in Scotland since making his senior debut last year at the age of 16. He has yet to be capped at Under-21 level, meaning he has been promoted directly from the Under-19s.

Miller, meanwhile, has been knocking on the Scotland door for some time after emerging as a rumoured transfer target for the likes of Celtic and Lyon with standout displays in the Scottish Premiership for Motherwell, where he has been handed the captain’s armband at the age of 18.

Motherwell captain Lennon Miller has received a maiden call-up to the Scotland senior squad. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

There are also welcome recalls for Bologna's Lewis Ferguson and Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, who return from injury, as well as striker Kevin Nisbet, who has rediscovered his scoring touch for Aberdeen in recent weeks after a difficult spell.

Notable absentees include the injured quartet of Ben Doak, Angus Gunn, Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Gauld, while Lawrence Shankland, Greg Taylor and Stuart Armstrong drop out.

There is also no call-up for Ipswich Town striker George Hirst amid reports that the Scottish FA has yet to process the paperwork that will allow him to switch allegiance from England.

Scotland head coach Clarke watched Hirst score for Ipswich in an FA Cup tie against Nottingham Forest last week with a view to bringing the former England Under-21 into his squad in the future.

Hirst's team-mate at Portman Road, goalkeeper Cieran Slicker, has been included for the second squad in succession despite only making one first-team appearance as a substitute in the FA Cup this season. He takes the place of Norwich stopper Gunn, who has picked up a hamstring injury.

Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston is the only other uncapped player in the 23-man squad although he is no stranger to the group having been called up previously.

Hearts striker James Wilson is in the Scotland squad. | SNS Group

Scotland travel to Greece for the Nations League play-off first leg on Thursday, March 20 before hosting the return leg at Hampden Park on Sunday, March 23. The games will determine whether Scotland retain League A status or are relegated to League B.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly, Cieran Slicker.

Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Max Johnston, Scott McKenna, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Kieran Tierney.

Midfielders: Ryan Christie, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Lennon Miller, John McGinn, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay.