Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is sweating over the fitness of a number of his player ahead of the crucial Nations League playoff double-header with Greece next month.

Already forced to be without the likes of John McGinn, Nathan Patterson and Angus Gunn earlier in the campaign, Clarke will be hoping he can call on some of his injured stars ahead of the two-legged relegation playoff, with the first leg starting on March 20 in Athens.

While Lewis Ferguson, John Souttar and Aaron Hickey has all had positive injury updates in the last few days, there’s still an anxious wait over several of the Tartan Army’s starting XI, with up to six players currently potentially missing against Greece.

Ahead of the game at the Nations League squad announcement in March, The Scotsman brings you all the latest injury news from the Scotland camp:

1 . Ross McCrorie - DOUBT Picked up his first international cap last summer, and was part of the Scotland squad for Euro 2024. He struggled with injury since then, playing less than half of Bristol City's league games this year. Out with a hamstring injury, he isn't expected to run until mid-March, making him a huge doubt for the double-header against Greece. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Lewis Morgan - DOUBT Picked up an injury in training for New York Red Bulls on Friday, which head coach Sandro Schwarz admits could keep him out for "up to three weeks." A major doubt. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Nathan Patterson - AVAILABLE The ex-Rangers full-back has struggled with injury over the last 12 months, and hasn't played for Scotland since March 2024. Returned to the Everton squad in the 1-1 draw with Brentford during the week though, and is available for selection. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales