Who could Steve Clarke omit from his squad for the upcoming Nations League campaign?

Steve Clarke could leave out a number of players from his Scotland squad for their opening Nations League fixtures in September.

Just 74 days on from Scotland’s gut-wrenching exit at the European Championships in Germany, Steve Clarke’s side are back in action as they begin their 2024 Nations League campaign at Hampden Park in early September.

With a chance to move on from their disappointing performances at the summer tournament, the Tartan Army will welcome Poland to the home of Scottish football on September 5, before flying off to sunny Portugal for an international double header.

After their promotion in the last Nations League campaign, Clarke will see his side placed in Group A1 for the first time, where they will be relishing the opportunity to test his themselves against some of Europe’s strongest teams. Sadly for the Scotland boss though, he faces a number of selection issues, with injuries and match fitness a concern for the 60-year-old boss. But how will his first squad since Euro 2024 look? And who’s squad place is in doubt?