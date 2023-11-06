Who is the best player in the SWPL? Here is annual list of the top 30 players in the Scottish Women's top tier for 2023.

A year of record attendances, the most exciting race in its history and more televised games than ever - the last 12 months have shown significant growth in the Scottish Women's domestic game.

With more professional players in the Scottish women's top tier than ever, annually, we ask a panel of current SWPL managers, coaches, players and journalists for their list of the top 10 best players in the league over the last 12 months.

The rules for voting were as follows:

Only one person per SWPL club can vote

You cannot vote a player from your own club, or a club you have an affiliation with (so choices are not guided by club or professional loyalties)

The players you choose must be currently playing in the SWPL.

Your vote must remain anonymous.

Choose your top 10 players in the SWPL

Using the metric that each player receives points for their ranking (ie: position one = 10 points, position two = 9 points, position three = 8 points etc.) we then collate the points to give us the definitive of the year’s best players in the SWPL.

In both 2021 and 2022, Glasgow City's Hayley Lauder won the vote as the league's best player. Can she repeat the hat trick or will we have a new leader at the top?

1 . Caitlin Hayes - Celtic 🆕 (Last year: N/A) Hayes tops off an unbelievable year by being crowned of number one this year. Having won the Scottish Cup at Hampden, she has grow into a fully fledged Republic Of Ireland international and scored bags of important goals, Hayes is a threat in both boxes and is vital to any further success the Hoops will have.

2 . Lauren Davidson - Glasgow City ⬆️ (Last year: 22nd) The flying winger scored 34 goals in all competitions last year and already has eight this year. Her 92nd minute winner at Ibrox won City their 16th title and will be immortalised in SWPL history. Still only 22, Davidson has her best years ahead of her.

3 . Kirsty Howat - Rangers 🆕 (Last year: N/A) There's no doubting how good the Rangers striker has been this year. With player of the month awards galore, hugely important goals in hugely important games and well deserved Scotland call-up, Howat has shown she really is the real deal up front for the Gers.