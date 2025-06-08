In last match before World Cup qualifiers, Clarke and co require a response

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tranquil setting of Vaduz on the banks of the Rhine should not be a place where further pressure is put on a football manager. Flanked by mountains, visitors usually return refreshed and happy.

The small nation of Liechtenstein is currently ranked 202 in the FIFA World rankings. Only Hong Kong have suffered defeat to them in the past five years. Their 'golden' era of most-capped keeper Peter Jehle and star striker Mario Frick are long gone. Konrad Fünfstück's are usually deemed as easy prey for opponents of any meaningful repute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland fall into that category as they arrive at the Rheinpark Stadion on the Swiss border. This is down as an away win, with odds of 1/12 from most bookmakers. San Marino scored three times when they rocked up here in November.

It was an evening of anguish for Scotland against Iceland last time out. | SNS Group

History with Liechtenstein won't ease any queasiness, mind you. On Scotland's only previous sojourn to Vaduz in 2011, they narrowly prevailed 1-0 thanks to a goal from Craig Mackail-Smith. That came a year on from an almost catastrophic first meeting with Liechtenstein, when Stephen McManus' 97th-minute header earned a 2-1 win at Hampden.

The last match of a long season, many in the Scotland squad are entitled to feel jaded. There have been title wins, cup successes and long European runs. This probably isn't their idea of an Alpine retreat.

Nevertheless, Scotland need to tool up for one final job ahead of the holidays. A meek 3-1 defeat by Iceland on Friday night and the lacklustre nature of the performance requires a response. This is the last time head coach Steve Clarke will have his squad together before the World Cup qualification campaign kicks off in September against Denmark. The Parken Stadion will be a world away from the docile 7,584 arena they play in on Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland ‘need to win their next game’

Scotland will want to bounce into the autumn matches, of that there is no doubt. Their recent record in friendlies is poor and Clarke wanted to address that in this double-header. Iceland has come and gone, now it's about doing a number on Liechtenstein.

"We need to win our next game on Monday night," was the blunt assessment of midfielder Lewis Ferguson after Iceland. "We need to go and put on a good performance and win the game. Winning games is what breeds confidence. We need to get back to that."

Clarke himself admits he is not the most adventurous when it comes to mixing it up with team selection. The manager may have been wrestling with whether to give his main men a chance to atone for Friday and get a much-needed triumph under their belt in Scotland colours, or blood some of the uncapped players in his current group. As it is, injury and fatigue may play a part, with Clarke accepting he may make more alterations than usual. The likes of Josh Doig, Andy Irving and Kieron Bowie will be desperate for game-time and their international debuts.

A maiden appearance may come between the sticks after Cieran Slicker was unceremoniously thrown in at the deep end for his first senior appearance for club or country against Iceland after Angus Gunn’s second-minute injury and was at fault for all three goals. Celtic-bound keeper Ross Doohan has been summoned from his holidays to join the squad. Doohan has made 20 appearances for Aberdeen this season and seems likely to make his debut, having been solid at Pittodrie all season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One may ask why he wasn’t in the squad ahead of others. One may also ask why Clarke reverted back to a back-three against Iceland when the back-four had been a reasonable success in the Nations League A campaign against more glamourous opposition. Kieran Tierney’s injury may force a formation change.

Scott McTominay, the poster boy after Serie A success with Napoli, will also be absent due to a niggle. That means Clarke doesn’t need to find the best way to shoe-horn all of his top-level midfielders into one team. It is hard to get Ferguson, John McGinn, Billy Gilmour and McTominay effectively on the pitch at the same time.

Craig Mackail-Smith scores the winner against Liechtenstein for Scotland back in 2011. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

And then there are the strikers. Che Adams has not scored for Scotland in a year, and the Torino hitman must sense an opportunity against Liechtenstein. They are rarely scudded, but Adams will surely get chances if selected ahead of George Hirst as Clarke's No 9. He needs to take them.

Within the squad, there is awareness of the talent at Scotland's disposal. "There shouldn’t be any panic," Ferguson advised. "We’ve good strong squad, with plenty of quality and experience. But we do recognise that we need to get back to winning ways and get back to performing at the levels we know we’re capable of."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad