Travelling to Germany to follow Scotland at Euro 2024 this week? Here are which trains you are able to use for free - and which you can’t.

A host of Scotland fans head to Germany this week as the highly-anticipated European Championships finally get underway this Friday.

Steve Clarke’s side will open the tournament with a clash against the host nation at the Allianz Arena in Munich and thousands of Tartan Army fans are making their way to the boarding gate at the airport and are ready to board their flights to Germany as we speak.

For those travelling to the Euros, you are now probably aware that free train travel has been offered to those with tickets to any games at the summer tournament as part of the Fan Pass.

However, it is worth nothing that this offer is not as straight forward as ‘all trains will be free’, so in order to ensure you aren’t lumped with a hefty fine for incorrectly using public transport in Germany, this guide will provide information for which trains are free - and which are not.

How to get Fan Pass for train travel at Euro 2024

First and foremost, you must download the UEFA EURO 2024 Official app via your phone and log-in to the app using the same email that you use for your ticket purchase. Download the app here.

Once logged in, the app will recognise which match tickets you have, follow the prompts and you will be taken to your Fan Pass automatically, with a QR code. This can be added to your phone’s wallet. The free travel is active for a 36 hour period around the matches you have tickets for.

Which trains are free for fans at Euro 2024 with the UEFA Fan Pass?

Not all trains are free with a Euro 2024 Fan Pass in Germany, though many are. You can travel for free on the following services with a Euro 2024 match ticket and accompanying Fan Pass.

Regional trains and buses - Free travel is available only on permitted on ‘regional’ routes. This means you can travel for free on ‘RE’ or ‘S’ trains via the 36 Hour Travel Pass which comes as part of your Fan Pass.

The 36 Hour Travel Pass is valid from 6am on your matchday until 6pm the following day.

The 36 Hour Travel Pass allows travel within the city and on slower services within the region (check the map here to discover what constitutes as your ‘region’). If you’re travelling between Cologne, Düsseldorf, Dortmund and Gelsenkirchen, you can simply use your 36 Hour Travel Pass.

Long-distance train services (known as ICE, IC or EC) cannot be used with the 36 Hour Travel Pass.

Which trains are not free in Germany for Euro 2024?