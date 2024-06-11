Scotland Euro 2024 transport: Which trains are free in Germany with a Euros ticket - and which are not?
A host of Scotland fans head to Germany this week as the highly-anticipated European Championships finally get underway this Friday.
Steve Clarke’s side will open the tournament with a clash against the host nation at the Allianz Arena in Munich and thousands of Tartan Army fans are making their way to the boarding gate at the airport and are ready to board their flights to Germany as we speak.
For those travelling to the Euros, you are now probably aware that free train travel has been offered to those with tickets to any games at the summer tournament as part of the Fan Pass.
However, it is worth nothing that this offer is not as straight forward as ‘all trains will be free’, so in order to ensure you aren’t lumped with a hefty fine for incorrectly using public transport in Germany, this guide will provide information for which trains are free - and which are not.
How to get Fan Pass for train travel at Euro 2024
First and foremost, you must download the UEFA EURO 2024 Official app via your phone and log-in to the app using the same email that you use for your ticket purchase. Download the app here.
Once logged in, the app will recognise which match tickets you have, follow the prompts and you will be taken to your Fan Pass automatically, with a QR code. This can be added to your phone’s wallet. The free travel is active for a 36 hour period around the matches you have tickets for.
Which trains are free for fans at Euro 2024 with the UEFA Fan Pass?
Not all trains are free with a Euro 2024 Fan Pass in Germany, though many are. You can travel for free on the following services with a Euro 2024 match ticket and accompanying Fan Pass.
- Regional trains and buses - Free travel is available only on permitted on ‘regional’ routes. This means you can travel for free on ‘RE’ or ‘S’ trains via the 36 Hour Travel Pass which comes as part of your Fan Pass.
- The 36 Hour Travel Pass is valid from 6am on your matchday until 6pm the following day.
- The 36 Hour Travel Pass allows travel within the city and on slower services within the region (check the map here to discover what constitutes as your ‘region’). If you’re travelling between Cologne, Düsseldorf, Dortmund and Gelsenkirchen, you can simply use your 36 Hour Travel Pass.
- Long-distance train services (known as ICE, IC or EC) cannot be used with the 36 Hour Travel Pass.
Which trains are not free in Germany for Euro 2024?
- ‘High-speed- trains (known as ICE, IC or EC) are not free and require a DB Euro 2024 Ticket to travel.
- DB Euro 2024 Tickets are not free, however, your Fan Pass does enable to you to get a discount on these tickets. Second class tickets are discounted to €29.90 and first class tickets are €39.90 for single journeys.
- Discounted DB Euro 2024 Tickets can be purchased here, however, you must show your Fan Pass to the inspector on the train for the ticket to be valid. It works similar to a railcard discount card in the UK.
- You can purchase up to two tickets per matchday ticket.
- This ticket does not entitle you to international rail travel - you need the interrail pass to do this. More information is available on that here.
- Children up to 5 years can travel free of charge on these trains and do not need to be indicated when booking.
- Children aged 6-14 travel free of charge when accompanied by a person aged 15 or over and they are able to include up to four children per train ticket. In this scenario though, they must be indicated in the booking process.
