German train company Deutsche Bahn (DB) is offering discounted train tickets to fans heading to Euro 2024. Here's how to get your discount if you're heading to the tournament with Scotland.

Scotland will spent the summer in Germany at Euro 2024.

It is now less than 150 days until Scotland will head to Germany to take part in the European Championships and Tartan Army fans simply can not wait.

Steve Clarke's men will have the prestige of being part of the opening ceremony after being drawn in the same group as tournament hosts Germany and hope is high that Scotland can make the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in history after a phenomenal qualifying campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it seems like the majority of Scots are either attending and have tickets or are moving hell and high water to ensure they can and for those lucky enough to obtain tickets, Germany has just confirm three separate trains options that will allow fans to attend the tournament at a discounted price.

Looking to book your travel to and from the tournament? Here are all the way you can get to and around Germany to follow Scotland at the Euros.

Scotland fare preparing for Ero 2024. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

What train options do I have to travel to Euro 2024

You MUST have a ticket for a Euro 2024 game to purchase any of the following options, which are as follows:

DB Ticket EURO 2024

If you are simply looking to travel between host cities at Euro 2024, this option could be perfect for you. the DB Ticket Euro 2024 offers special fares on long-distance train tickets within Germany with prices starting at €29.90 one way for second class and €39.90 for first class (incl. seat reservation) one way.

You can purchase up to two 2 train tickets per Euro 2024 match ticket (journey to and from the host city) between 12 June and 16 July. Tickets are non refundable.

If you are looking to move from host city to host city with Scotland, you can look at your DB Ticket Euro 2024 options here. Children up to the age of 14 travel for free on this service.

Interrail Pass EURO 2024

Known as the Interrail Pass EURO 2024, the ticket is a special pass for the tournament that is part of a partnership between UEFA and DB and will be managed by Eurail. The ticket is said to offer fans a way of travelling sustainably by train to and from Germany from from 32 European countries (including the United Kingdom but excluding German nationals) to the tournament.

More information on Interrail Pass EURO 2024 prices and ticket types are further down the article.

36 Hour Travel Pass

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are attending just one or two games, this may be the pass for you and entitles you to a 36 Hour Travel Pass for the entire regional public transport network at no additional cost. The pass will cover both public transport within the host city and also regional rail travel on the relevant network. However, long-distance train services cannot be used with 36 Hour Travel Pass.

You can use this service between 6am on your matchday until 6pm the following day. More information on how to obtain your 36 Hour Travel Pass is available here.

How much is the Interrail Pass EURO 2024

The Interrail Pass EURO 2024 offers a number of different options and the choice of ticket you need will be dependant on your plans at the tournament, such as how many or which games you will be attending. If you hold one or more tickets for Euro 2024, you can travel with these Passes from 9 June until 21 July 2024.

Flexi Passes come in several different formats which are as follows:

4 days - Travel on as many trains as you like on each of your 4 travel days – perfect for visiting 3–5 destinations. You can use your 4 travel days any time within 1 month of your start date and are able to be spread them out or use them back-to-back. Seat reservations are not included.

5 days - Travel on as many trains as you like on each of your 5 travel days – perfect for visiting 4–6 destinations. You can use your 5 travel days any time within 1 month of your start date and are able to be spread them out or use them back-to-back. Seat reservations are not included.

7 days - Travel on as many trains as you like on each of your 7 travel days – perfect for visiting 6-8 destinations. You can use your 7 travel days any time within 1 month of your start date and are able to be spread them out or use them back-to-back. Seat reservations are not included.

10 days - Travel on as many trains as you like on each of your 10 travel days – perfect for visiting 9-11 destinations. You can use your 10 travel days any time within 2 months of your start date and are able to be spread them out or use them back-to-back. Seat reservations are not included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 days - Travel on as many trains as you like on each of your 15 travel days – perfect for visiting 14-16 destinations. You can use your 15 travel days any time within 2 month of your start date and are able to be spread them out or use them back-to-back. Seat reservations are not included.

How much are Interrail Pass tickets for EURO 2024

4 Days - This pass costs €213 for adults (aged 28-59), €159 for youths (aged 12-27), €192 for seniors (aged 60+) and children 11 and younger travel for free.

5 Days - This pass costs €239 for adults (aged 28-59), €180 for youths (aged 12-27), €215 for seniors (aged 60+) and children 11 and younger travel for free.

7 Days - This pass costs €286 for adults (aged 28-59), €215 for youths (aged 12-27), €258 for seniors (aged 60+) and children 11 and younger travel for free.

10 Days - This pass costs €336 for adults (aged 28-59), €252 for youths (aged 12-27), €302 for seniors (aged 60+) and children 11 and younger travel for free.

15 Days - This pass costs €415 for adults (aged 28-59), €312 for youths (aged 12-27), €374 for seniors (aged 60+) and children 11 and younger travel for free.

First class tickets are:

4 Days - This pass costs €270for adults (aged 28-59), €202 for youths (aged 12-27), €243 for seniors (aged 60+) and children 11 and younger travel for free.

5 Days - This pass costs €303 for adults (aged 28-59), €228 for youths (aged 12-27), €273 for seniors (aged 60+) and children 11 and younger travel for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Days - This pass costs €363 for adults (aged 28-59), €273 for youths (aged 12-27), €327 for seniors (aged 60+) and children 11 and younger travel for free.

10 Days - This pass costs €426 for adults (aged 28-59), €320 for youths (aged 12-27), €384 for seniors (aged 60+) and children 11 and younger travel for free.

15 Days - This pass costs €527 for adults (aged 28-59), €396 for youths (aged 12-27), €474 for seniors (aged 60+) and children 11 and younger travel for free.

UEFA Euro 2024 discounted train tickets - how to book