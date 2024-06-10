The European Championships have proven to be crucial in many clubs’ recruitment strategy over the years, with teams scouring for unearthed gems at the tournament.

Plenty of breakout stars, wonderkids and little known footballers have made their name at major tournaments and found themselves a new club based on performances - and this year will be no different, as clubs look for the best bargains.

However, at Euro 2024, the amount of top-quality players heading to the tournament without a club and available for free is impressive. There are former English Premier League winners, several Serie A superstars and European Championship winners all available for free.

Here are Euro 2024’s 14 best out of contract players:

1 . Simon Kjaer - Denmark The AC Milan defender has been a stalwart for both club and country for a number of years but will depart the San Siro this month. At 35, he is reaching the end of his career. However, there are still certain to be clubs interested in his services. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Memphis Depay - Netherlands The Dutch striker has just turned 30 this year. Once a £25 million signing for Manchester United, he enjoyed spells at Barcelona and Lyon before moving to Atletico Madrid in 2023. Out of contract in the summer, he scored nine goals in 33 La Liga games for the club. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Ryan Jack - Scotland The former Rangers midfielder had his departure from Ibrox confirmed a fortnight ago. Endured injury problems throughout the 23/24 campaign but - if he can stay fit - would offer plenty of teams experience and ability. Photo: SNS Group