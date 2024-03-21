Here are the 25 highest paid Scottish stars in 2024. Cr. SNS Group.Here are the 25 highest paid Scottish stars in 2024. Cr. SNS Group.
Here are the top 10 highest paid football players from Scotland. From John McGinn to Scott McTominay.

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Feb 2024, 08:59 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 09:48 GMT

As Scotland head into their first Euro 2024 warm up games this week, fans are ticking off the day until Steve Clarke's side take on Germany in the opening game of the tournament.

The second appearance Clarke's side will make at the Euros in a row, Scotland's national team will head to the Euro's in confident mood as they hope to reach the group stages of a major tournament for the very first time.

And with Scotland's sporting talent now right up there with the best, a number of high profile Scottish internationals have become some of the highest paid footballers on the planet.

But who is the highest paid Scottish footballer in the world? Here are the 25 current of former Scotland internationals with the highest weekly salary, according to Capology.

Currently on loan from Arsenal in La Liga, the former Celtic left back is the highest paid Scottish player with a reported annual wage of £6,670,000.

1. Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)

Currently on loan from Arsenal in La Liga, the former Celtic left back is the highest paid Scottish player with a reported annual wage of £6,670,000. Photo: SNS Group

The Scotland midfielder is the second highest paid Scottish international with a reported annual wage of £6,240,000.

2. John McGinn (Aston Villa)

The Scotland midfielder is the second highest paid Scottish international with a reported annual wage of £6,240,000. Photo: SNS Group

In a surprising third place is Scotland captain Robertson, who has a reported yearly wage of £5,200,000.

3. Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

In a surprising third place is Scotland captain Robertson, who has a reported yearly wage of £5,200,000. Photo: Getty Images

The Saints midfielder completes the top four with a reported yearly wage of £3,800,000.

4. Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

The Saints midfielder completes the top four with a reported yearly wage of £3,800,000. Photo: Getty Images

