As Scotland head into their first Euro 2024 warm up games this week, fans are ticking off the day until Steve Clarke's side take on Germany in the opening game of the tournament.

The second appearance Clarke's side will make at the Euros in a row, Scotland's national team will head to the Euro's in confident mood as they hope to reach the group stages of a major tournament for the very first time.

And with Scotland's sporting talent now right up there with the best, a number of high profile Scottish internationals have become some of the highest paid footballers on the planet.

But who is the highest paid Scottish footballer in the world? Here are the 25 current of former Scotland internationals with the highest weekly salary, according to Capology.

1 . Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad) Currently on loan from Arsenal in La Liga, the former Celtic left back is the highest paid Scottish player with a reported annual wage of £6,670,000.

2 . John McGinn (Aston Villa) The Scotland midfielder is the second highest paid Scottish international with a reported annual wage of £6,240,000.

3 . Andy Robertson (Liverpool) In a surprising third place is Scotland captain Robertson, who has a reported yearly wage of £5,200,000.