Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa admits his side are relishing facing the Netherlands in tonight’s UEFA Nations League as he gave a fascinating insight into the signings of Dutch superstars Vivianne Miedema and Daniëlle van de Donk during his time as Arsenal boss.

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side enter tonight’s game against Netherlands on the back of an impressive run of just one defeat in the last eight games but desperate for their first three Nations League points having picked up just one point from their opening games against England and Belgium.

A group that includes two European Champions and an impressive Belgian side has been no easy task for Scotland in Group A of the Nations League but the Spanish head coach admits he and his players are enjoying the task of facing Europe’s most talented nations and believes a result is coming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In terms of testing yourself against the best, it is always good. That's the benefit we get from this group" said the head coach.

Pedro Martinez Losa during his time as Arsenal manager. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

"Sometimes you can win the game, sometimes you can lose the game - it is always about the small details. We have that confidence that we have been developing as a team and the confidence that we can do it in the next two matches too.

"We want to take the best of every scenario. You can always take the positives and the negatives of every scenario - we prefer to take the positives and perceive how close we are to big teams. We proved it in the last camp and previously, for example against Australia, and now we have any exciting challenge for the next two matches” added Martinez Losa.

Injuries to key players

The enormity of the challenge facing his side tonight has been made even more difficult by the loss of FOUR key players in Caroline Weir, Emma Watson, Erin Cuthbert and Sam Kerr but he admits that the loss of his key midfielders could open the door for the likes of 18-year-old Rangers midfield star Kirsty Maclean, who has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign.

"The good news for us is we feel we have a really healthy environment and culture. A sign of this is when players can come in and perform, I don’t think young players could come to a culture that is not the right environment and perform at that level.

"We have plenty of examples – the evolution of Sam Kerr, Emma Watson, Jenny Smith and Amy Gallagher are in the camp now. We bring them in because we feel they are ready. It’s true that international football is very demanding and sometimes they need a little bit of time to adapt. Another good example is Jenna Clark. But that is part of our job to make sure they are ready for this opportunity.

"Kirsty’s evolution, we have to balance the protection for young players, don’t expose them to early, with making them play at this level. It could be an opportunity of course for a player who came into one camp, gave us a good level in those last 20 minutes at Hampden Park and she is playing regularly at a good level for her club. Now there is more validity in her position to play. We’ll keep our cards close to our chest though” said the Scotland boss.

Signing Vivianne Miedema and Daniëlle van de Donk

It will also be the first time Martinez Losa has faced his former players and Dutch superstars Vivianne Miedema and Daniëlle van de Donk since he become Scotland manager with the Spanish head coach pivotal in bringing the players to the Women’s Super League during his time as Arsenal boss in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On my arrival at Arsenal it was a time of change and a time of transition from amateur to professional and also changing the style” said the 47-year-old boss.

"We always talked about playing the Arsenal way - which was very much Arsene Wenger who brought this way of football, possession football. But I didn't feel we were capable of that style in the women's team totally. Part of my principles as a coach is based on this but I have to adapt to different scenarios that I am working in.

"When I started the first year (at Arsenal), we tried to think about players that would help us develop that necessary style - so our first thought is about some Spanish players who are going to quickly understand the message. We brought a couple of Spanish players but then I started to look at which players had a higher level of tactical education and culture who could quickly develop this culture.

"I was watching a lot of games then suddenly I saw a little player playing for Göteborg (now known as BK Häcken FF). She was very dynamic, capable of dribbling - I searched her name and it was Daniella.

"I really love to work with Dutch players. Vivianne was a different. A world class player and we were trying so hard to convince her to come to Arsenal. I think it was a great, great move for the club and I am very, very happy that she is back to play and recover. I know she can be very important for every team".