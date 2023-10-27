Scotland Women will face Vivianne Miedema and Netherlands Women in the UEFA Nations League in Nijmegen tonight. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

It has been little over a year since the side's last faced each other but Scotland Women will head to the Dutch city of Nijmegen as they return to UEFA Nations League action this Friday with a double header against Netherlands.

Scotland enter the double header in good form, having only lost one game in their last eight matches but will forced to play with the injured trio of Caroline Weir, Emma Watson (both ACL) and Sam Kerr while key midfielder Erin Cuthbert is a huge doubt for the game in Nijmegen.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side started their Nations League campaign with a narrow defeat to European Champions England before a last gasp Sophie Howard goal secured them a point at home to Belgium and they will head to the Netherlands looking to get their first three points in the competition.

On the flip side, Andries Jonker's side have been buoyed by the return of all-time top goal-scorer and Arsenal hotshot Vivianne Miedema from a long-term ACL injury - a player Scotland head coach Martinez Losa actually brought to the Gunners when manager of the North London side in 2017.

Speaking earlier in the week Rangers defender Nicola Docherty admits Scotland's recent good run of form leaves them confident they can get all an unexpected three points in the Netherlands before they sides meet again at Hampden Park on Tuesday 31 October.

"I genuinely think that with the amount of injuries we’ve got in the squad, there’s a real desire to go and win these matches. It is almost like we want to do it for the girls that aren’t here because we’re obviously gutted that such key players are out of the squad at the moment.

"We want to make sure we can win these matches – always for Scotland and the fans and our families – but the girls that certainly aren’t here. We’re gutted for them so we want to make that we try and get a result and try and stay in League A (of the Nations League)” said Docherty.

How can I watch Netherlands vs Scotland, what time does it kick off, what channel, TV details

Where: Goffertstadion, Nijmegen, Netherlands, Friday 27 October, 7.45pm BST

If you’re unable to make it to Netherlands, the game will be screened in full on BBC Scotland, with coverage and build up beginning at 7.30pm.

Who is in the Scotland Women squad for the Nations League vs Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City)

Defenders: Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Rachel McLauchlan (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Lisa Evans (West Ham United), Kathy Hill (Rangers)

Midfielders: Jenny Smith (Celtic) Fiona Brown (Rosengård), Emma Watson (Manchester United), Kirsty MacLean (Rangers), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers), Christy Grimshaw (AC Milan),